Ghost Light Collective Will Present First Page: NOTHING LIKE HERE

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ghost Light Collective will present FIRST PAGE SERIES: NOTHING LIKE HERE, written by Stacey Linnartz and performed by Quinn Andrews, Isabella Gallegos, Emory Kemph, Stacey Linnartz, and Jeremy Rishe. The production will be presented at ART / NY (520 8th Avenue, 3rd Floor) on Thursday, April 9th at 7pm.

Suggested donation at the door. RSVP at NOTHING LIKE HERE RSVP. The performance will run approximately 120 minutes.

A dystopian fairytale on the brink of collapse, In NOTHING LIKE HERE, two battered princesses in ruined gowns wait in a wasteland of etiquette and expectation, clinging to a fantasy of rescue while the world quietly rots around them.

Their language loops, fractures, and explodes as they confront the terrifying possibility that the rules governing their lives are meaningless. Blending clowning, satire, and existential bite, this feminist riff on Waiting for Godot skewers the performance of femininity, the mythology of romance, and the cost of obedience—until waiting itself becomes the enemy.