WEAPON IN WAITING Workshop to Premiere at Arts on Site in NYC

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On April 4 & 5, 2026, a never before seen play, Weapon in Waiting, will have its NYC premiere. This new play is based on a true story about the founding of the WASP (The Women Air Force Service Pilots); the first American assembled to fly military aircraft.

Two women lead the charge. Affluent Nancy Love and formidable Jackie Cochran are both driven to usher in a new age of aviation; one that includes uniformed women in the cockpit. They are up against society, congress, the war, and each other as they train over 1,000 female pilots to relieve male aviators to fly combat missions overseas.

Written by Keira Mathews, Weapon in Waiting is taking off into its next phase of development through a workshop presentation at New York City theater, Arts on Site. Director Abigail Rebekah and Associate Director Dianne Cano are joined by Composer Daniel Wells to elevate this phenomenal story. Costume Designer Thomas Gluodenis has curated ensembles to draw us into the WWII Era.