Kenneth Keng to Bring BUONG-BUO BINALI to The Brick This Spring

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Playwright and performer Kenneth Keng will bring a new iteration of his audience-participative dance work Buong-Buo to The Brick Theater as part of the ?! (read as Interrobang) New Works 2026 festival.

Now titled Buong/Buo (read as Buong Buo Binali, translated literally to Buong Buo Broken) asks what it means to create absent collaborators, across oceans and imaginary borders. Kenneth and co-deviser Carlos Lising remain physically present, while co-devisers Red Concepcion and Danilo Zepeda visit virtually, interacting with and ultimately implicating New York audiences.

Joining Kenneth and Carlos onstage in April is award-winning international dancer and movement therapist Misha Bernas (Asian Cultural Council Fellow, Marian Chace Grantee, Global Arts Award Recipient, MS, R-DMT, LCAT-LP), there to lend her expertise in guiding audience members through inclusive dance and movement methods.

Buong/Buo will be staged at the ?!: New Works 2026 Festival (?! read as Interrobang) on April 8 Wednesday & April 10 Friday, 2026 at The Brick theater in Brooklyn.

Ticket Link for ?! Night 1, April 8 Wednesday: https://www.bricktheater.com/event/new-works-2026-night-1/. Ticket Link for ?! Night 3, April 10 Friday: https://www.bricktheater.com/event/new-works-2026-night-3/.