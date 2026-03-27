THE PLANTER AND THE PLANT Workshop Performance Set By Eat The Peadies At QED Astoria

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Eat the Peadies will present a work-in-progress workshop performance of "The Planter and the Plant," a new theatre piece for young audiences ages 3-8 and their families. This early presentation offers a first look at a developing work centered on care, curiosity, and the experience of letting go.

"The Planter and the Plant" follows The Planter, who tends to everything within reach, including food, drink, and all things that can be nurtured. When a single seed begins to grow, The Planter embarks on a journey of discovery, forming a relationship with the plant as it evolves, reveals its individuality, and ultimately departs. The story explores growth, connection, and change through clowning and immersive physical theatre, with original music woven throughout.

This workshop performance is part of Eat the Peadies' ongoing commitment to creating accessible and engaging theatre for young audiences in Astoria and across New York City. By making art available to families and communities, the collective seeks to foster shared experiences that are both meaningful and joyful, rooted in curiosity and an open mind.

As a work-in-progress, the show invites audiences to engage with the piece in its current stage and contribute feedback that will help shape its future development. Workshop presentations are central to Eat the Peadies' creative process, providing an opportunity to test ideas in front of live audiences and refine the work through collective discovery.

The performance will take place on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at QED Astoria, with two performances at 11am and 12:30pm, featuring pre- and post-show activities for families to explore, play, and engage with the story in creative ways.

Admission to the performance is free. RSVP by visiting eatthepeadies.com or by emailing info@eatthepeadies.com.

About the artists

Zonia Tsang (performer, creator, composer) is a New York-based playwright and musical theater composer from Hong Kong. She was a LabWorks artist at TONY-award winning New Victory Theater. She and her collaborator, Erin J. Reifler, were chosen as Merit Award winners for New Musical Inc., in collaboration with Disney Imagineering's New Voices Project, and they are finalists for the 2024 Dramatists Guild Fellowship. She co-founded Eat the Peadies, an Astoria-based theater group creating accessible theatre for young audiences. NYU Tisch: Graduate Musical Theatre Writing. www.zoniawrites.com

Jeff Wildermuth (performer, creator) is a writer for screen, sketch, and musical theater, as well as a producer and performer, from outside of Washington, D.C. He holds a BA in Music Composition from Haverford College and MFAs in Musical Theater Writing from NYU Tisch and Screenwriting from the University of Texas at Austin. He has had his work performed at Lincoln Center, Goodspeed Opera House, Two River Theater, the Upright Citizens Brigade, and the PIT NYC, among others.

Lauren Sharpe (director) is a multi-disciplinary performing artist and educator based in Brooklyn. She is a frequent collaborator with Trusty Sidekick Theater, Spellbound Theater, and The UP CLOSE Festival. Lauren is a Teaching Artist with The New Victory Theater, and has worked with numerous arts spaces, including The New York City Ballet, BAM, and Ping Chong and Co.

Tess Edwards (stage manager) is a recent graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts' Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. She has previously worked as a stage manager and production assistant with Delaware Shakespeare, New Light Theatre, and Rising Sun Performance Company among others. She looks forward to collaborating with more creatives in New York.