Free LAByrinth Pop-Up Event Takes On Family Separation At The Border

LAByrinth Theater Company shakes the status quo yet again and reflects its roots as The Latino Actors Base with their upcomingInstallation on America. As the theatre's company in residence, this devised, collaborative work that holds a mirror up to both sides of the American Dream, will take place at Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street, between Barrow and Bedford) from August 22-24 with three nightly presentations. Admission is free and open to the public.

Exploring the cyclical nature of America's race relations, artists of LAByrinth Theater Company have collaborated to create the performance art eventInstallation on America. In our polarizing political and social climates, this experience asks participants to closely examine the propaganda of idealized life in the United States as it stands in stark contrast to the harsh realities faced by those in pursuit of the country's promises. As families continue to be separated at America's southern border and now across the country, Installation on Americastrives to instill the essential notion that there are no "others"-this humanitarian crisis demands each American's attention and action.

Contributors to Installation on America include David Anzuelo, Mariana Carreño King, Liza Colón-Zayas, Brett C. Leonard, Padraic Lillis, Florencia Lozano, Kelley Rae O'Donnell, John Ortiz, Paula Pizzi, Kristina Poe, Neil Tyrone Pritchard, Michael Puzzo, John Gould Rubin, Aaron Roman Weiner, and additional members of LAByrinth Theater Company.

Presentations of Installation on America will be held three times nightly fromAugust 22-24 at 6:30pm, 7:30pm, and 8:30pm at Cherry Lane Theatre. While admission to Installation on America is free, artists will collect donations and pledges of action to both The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) and the ACLU following each presentation. For more information, visit www.raicestexas.org and www.aclu.org.

LAByrinth Theater Company, founded in 1992 as The Latino Actors Base, was created to deliberately interrupt the racial status quo by giving voice to artists of color and reflecting a world where color is the norm and not the exception. LAByrinth Theater Company is a diverse, impassioned, tightly knit ensemble of multicultural artists that empowers individuals and builds community by creating member driven, incendiary, new works of theater.





