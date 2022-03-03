Food for Thought Productions Opens 2022 Season

FOOD FOR THOUGHT PRODUCTIONS, now in its 22nd year, continues to celebrate the oft-neglected one-act play and theatre at its best with award-winning actors, writers and directors in tremendously fun productions set for their 2022 Season Opener on March 28th.

The evening of one acts includes Blythe Danner and Bob Dishy, who will star in an afternoon of comedic delights with three short pieces on marriage, divorce, and the kitchen. The short plays that will be featured are George S Kaufman & Leueen MacGrath's Amicable Parting, Peter Stone's Commercial Break, and Tallulah Finds Her Kitchen Written For Tallulah Bankhead by Neil Simon, Danny Simon & Joseph Stein.

The program is directed by Antony Marsellis with stage directions by Michael Citriniti. The production will take place on March 28th, 2022 from 2:00-4:00 pm in person at Theatre 80 St. Mark's, but will also be livestreamed. A repeat streamed performance will be available the following weekend. The show will be followed by a Q&A with the cast.

About the Plays:

Amicable Parting

And indeed it is quite comedic. Taking place in the living room of Alice and Bill Reynolds, this one act revolves around a couple that seems to have it all-plenty of books, plenty of paintings and plenty of disagreements! They have agreed to two things: to separate and above all that they both remain amicable and civilized. And to do so they have decided to put tags on everything they own which simply say Alice's or Bill's. It is not always clear what and who belongs to whom until the end!

Commercial Break

Oscar, Tony, and Emmy winner Peter Stone's Commercial Break features another couple, Catherine and Harry Crocker, who have been married for 15 years. She is the Commissioner of Consumer Affairs, he is an advertising executive or, as his wife describes him, "a professional liar". She suspects he is having an affair and has been lying to her about-mostly everything! To save their marriage she asks him to create a commercial on the spot. The product he is selling-himself. If she is not sold she will start looking at the competition!

(What do Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant have to do with Commercial Break? Lots! Peter Stone wrote a monologue for Audrey Hepburn which she recorded for Stone's classic film, "Charade." The monologue was edited out. Then he revised the monologue for Cary Grant who also starred in "Father Goose", for which Stone won the Oscar. Grant recorded it and once again it was edited out! Stone then developed the monologue into the one-act play, Commercial Break!)

Tallulah Finds Her Kitchen

This is a monologue written about a woman's discovery and a new relationship in her life. Written for Tallulah Bankhead, the relationship is one with her kitchen!

The March 28th, 2:00pm performance, directed by Antony Marsellis, will be available live via Streaming as well as a limited in-theatre 'audience' who will be part of a documentary being filmed on FFTP. The FFT series is presented at Theatre 80 St. Marks. Tickets for the 'live' performance are free to first-come patrons, who have agreed to be part of the documentary on FFTP. All social distancing precautions will be respected. Audience members must show proof of vaccination. There will be a nominal charge for the streaming. For those who can't make the streamed performance on Monday, the program will be repeated on Sunday. For additional information and tickets please contact FFTP at: 646-366-9340 or email: info@foodforthoughtproductions.com

FOOD FOR THOUGHT BRINGS FOOD BACK! Returning this season, FFTP will present shows at its current venue-Theatre 80 as well as a former venue-3 West Club-with FABULOUS BUFFET LUNCHES (starting at the May performance). Lunches were always part of the FFTP program until COVID wiped out everyone's appetite.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT PRODUCTIONS was created by award-winning playwright Susan Charlotte to provide a home for the oft-neglected one-act play. FFTP has presented over a thousand shows with Oscar, Tony and Emmy award winning writers, actors and directors including Arthur Miller, August Wilson, Elaine May, Mary Alice, Elaine Stritch, Marian Seldes, Danny Aiello, Kathleen Turner, Tony Roberts, Carole Shelley, Peter Bogdonovich, Judd Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden, Mary Bond Davis, Eric Stoltz, Kyra Sedgwick, Rosie Perez, Judith Light, Christine Baranski, Earl Hyman, Rita Moreno and so on. Food For Thought keeps going. As the world keeps changing and the unanswered questions continue to grow it is comforting to know that there is still something people can count on.

