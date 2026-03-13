Cast Set For Aurora Stewart De Peña's LOVE STORY At The Tank

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The Tank and Voyage Theater Company have revealed the full cast and creative team for the upcoming World Premiere of Love Story by Aurora Stewart de Peña, directed by Rose Burnett Bonczek at The Tank, April 23-May 17.

Maria is dead, but she's still on the call sheet. She's trapped inside a play that keeps restarting itself, where scenes from her life are rehearsed and revised by the people who loved her. Conversations loop. Arguments reset. Stage directions are sentient. Maria watches as their memories turn her into a character, a plot device in the stories of the people she loved. As the play slips between rehearsal, recollection, and imagined afterlives, Maria tries to wrest back authorship of her own story. She argues with monologues, questions the rules of the world she's trapped in, and refuses to become a symbol of loss. Love Story navigates what comes after death, when love refuses to let you step into your light.

The cast will feature Ally Callahan (Gone in 60: International One Minute Theater Festival at The Tank), Ramona Floyd (Murdaugh Murders: Death in the Family on Hulu), Julio Cesar Gutierrez (Big Love with Chicago Dramatists), Gladys Perez-Mojica (La Paloma Prisoner at Chelsea Factory), and Mickey Ryan (Mother Courage with Cocteau Rep).

The creative team includes Scenic Design by Micaela Bottari (In the Shadow of Her Father at 59E59), Costume Design by Patricia Marjorie (Push Party with The Hearth), Lighting Design by Sarai Frazier (The Complaint Society with Exponential Festival), Sound Design by Luke Hofmaier (Orson's Shadow at Theatre for the New City), Technical Direction by Henry Culpepper, Production Stage Manager Keri Landeiro, and Assistant Stage Manager Oziel Jimenez Santos.