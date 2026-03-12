Cast Set For Gingold Theatrical Group's A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Gingold Theatrical Group has announced casting for Oscar Wilde's A Woman of No Importance. This Project Shaw event features the award-winning actor Charles Busch (Ibsen's Ghost, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife), Christopher Borg (Ibsen's Ghost, The Confession of Lily Dare), Rodd Cyrus (Ragtime), Kate Hampton (Marjorie Prime, Birthday Candles), Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt (Hadestown, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil), Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison (Oh Mary, A Strange Loop), Naima Randolph, Tony Award nominee Mary Testa (Night Side Songs, Oklahoma!) Lenny Wolpe (Midnight Street, Heartbreak House), and Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Monte Cristo, Arms and the Man). Directed by Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare, The Tribute Artist).

This One-Night-Only performance is set for Monday, April 20, at 7 PM at The Players, 16 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY 10003.

"The combination of Wilde, Busch, and this glorious cast will knock everyone's socks off", says Gingold Artistic Director David Staller. "As popular as Oscar Wilde's work is, so few people admit to knowing this sparklingly surprising play, so we're particularly delighted to share it with everyone. It's a powerful piece about standing up for women's rights, as well, which clearly is still an issue as powerfully relevant today!"

Join GTG for a scandalous comedy of secrets and social scandal in Oscar Wilde's A Woman of No Importance. At the heart of the story, Lord Illingworth hires Gerald Arbuthnot as his private secretary-only to discover he is his illegitimate son! Long-buried truths about Mrs. Arbuthnot and Lord Illingworth surface, forcing everyone to confront past choices and consider their futures.

These unique Script-In-Hand performances always sell out quickly! Stick around for a post-show discussion!