First Annual Love, NYC Dramaturgs Celebration To Be Livestreamed by HowlRound Theatre Commons 

Katie Walker (NYC Metro Regional VP) will host Love, NYC Dramaturgs (a love letter from dramaturgs to the New York theatre community) through the Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas.

The event will celebrate the love of collaboration through a symposium and reception on Saturday, February 15th from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM at the National Opera Center. Limited physical tickets are available, but the event will be filmed by Transcend Streaming to be livestreamed and archived by HowlRound Theatre Commons at this link.

Tony and Obie-Award winning director Doug Hughes will interview Mark Bly (longtime Broadway dramaturg) as they celebrate their artistic collaboration of 40 years. Another panel will feature dramaturgs Ken Cerniglia (Hadestown, Newsies, Peter and the Starcatcher) on Redwood by Tina Landau (opening February 13th on Broadway), Yasmin Zacaria Mikhaiel (Layalina and English at The Goodman Theatre) on English by Sanaz Toossi (Roundabout Theatre Company on Broadway through March 3rd), and Amy Marie Seidel (Tectonic Theater Project Dramaturg) on Here There are Blueberries by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich (2025 International Tour).

The event will explore the specialized dramaturgy practices of multi-hyphenate artists Daniel Mesta (Operaturg, Heartbeat Opera), Iyvon E. (Audio Play Dramaturg, The Parsnip Ship), and Heath Saunders (Diversity Dramaturg, Actor for Company and Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 on Broadway).

The afternoon will also feature original music from song-cycle, Written in Time by Emmy-Award winning composer Sean Pallatroni and sung by Mason Oshalvsky (Epic: The Musical) with a reception sponsored by Trish Rosienne and International Cocktail Consultants. The symposium is sponsored by the Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas and the LMDA Bly Creative Capacity Grant.

Panel Overview

Panel 1 - A Love Letter to Current Collaborations 2:30 - 3:15 PM EST

Panelists: Ken Cerniglia, Yasmin Zacaria Mikhaiel, and Amy Marie Seidel

Panel 2 - Celebrating 40 Years with Mark Bly and Doug Hughes 3:30 - 4:15 PM EST

Performance by Mason Oshalvsky from Written in Time by Sean Pallatroni

A conversation with Mark Bly and Doug Hughes

Panel 3 - P.S. Practices Specialized 4:30 PM - 5:15 PM EST

Panelists: Iyvon E, Daniel Mesta, and Heath Saunders

