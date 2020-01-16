Environmental Theater Premiere From Japan's Toshiki Okada: ERASER MOUNTAIN At NYU Skirball

NYU Skirball will present the North American premiere of Toshiki Okada/chelfitsch and Teppei Kaneuji's Eraser Mountain on Friday, February 28 and Saturday, February 29 at 7:30 pm at NYU Skirball Center. Eraser Mountain, performed in Japanese with English supertitles, considers how our present-day actions impact future generation and asks the question: "What is our environmental responsibilities to future generations?"

After Japan's great earthquake of 2011, a tsunami almost entirely demolished the region around the city of Rikuzentakata and thousands died. The city is now undergoing immense reconstruction to elevate the area as a countermeasure against future tsunami waves. Using local rocks to raise the land, however, has led to severe damage to surrounding mountains. In Eraser Mountain, Japanese director Toshiki Okada and visual artist Teppei Kaneuji question this human-centric approach to the problem and ask us to reimagine the relationships between people, objects, and the world.

chelfitsch was founded in 1997 by Toshiki Okada, who writes and directs all of its productions. The troupe is applauded for its unique use of language and physicality, and is widely considered, both inside and outside Japan, as one of the leaders of contemporary theater. It made its debut abroad with a performance of Five Days in March in 2007 and has since performed works in more than 70 cities around the world. chelfitsch.net/

For more information visit nyuskirball.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You