Emotionally Charged And Hilariously Relatable WELCOME TO SPLITSVILLE Arrives At Theatre Row

Following its successful premiere at the ONE NIGHT ONLY FESTIVAL, "Splitsville" is sure to captivate New York City theatre-goers during the 15th ANNUAL UNITED SOLO THEATRE FESTIVAL.

After an almost two-decade artistic hiatus, the multi-talented Toronto filmmaker, playwright, and actor Matt Sadowski, known for his work in "Pretend We're Kissing," (film), "Power Rangers S.P.D (television)," and "In-Between," (theatre) is making a triumphant return with his very first solo theatre production, directed by United Solo alumni Daniel Stolfi, renowned for the critically acclaimed show (and now book) "Cancer Can't Dance Like This.”

"Matt bravely bares his soul in this poignant yet uproariously funny show, sharing his joys and struggles," says director Daniel Stolfi. " He has this real ability to manifest synchronicity and connection."

The play is infused with original rap, unique set/props made completely out of brown cardboard moving boxes, and brimming with emotional baggage that demands unpacking.

Audiences are invited to move with him through his past and in and out of apartments while enduring a divorce amidst the tumultuous backdrop of the Covid pandemic. Deeply personal and unapologetically vulnerable, the show delves into the transient nature of life, the people we lose, the wisdom we gather, and the enduring search for love. As Sadowski lays bare his own missteps, from hilarious misadventures to heart-wrenching realizations, he encourages us to laugh with him, laugh at him, and laugh at ourselves.

"Welcome to Splitsville" will run at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street) - in New York City on November 7, 2023 @ 7:00 pm. Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office.