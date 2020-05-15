Emit Theatre to Present Interactive Performance of WHAT YOU WILL for Young Audiences and Families

Emit Theatre will present WHAT YOU WILL, an interactive performance for young audiences and families, adapted from Shakespeare's Twelfth Night and directed by Gianna Cioffi and Victoria Giambalvo. What You Will is a digital performance over Zoom that is part of Emit Theatre's Play Along Series. The show will be performed in three episodes over the course of May 28 - June 13. Each episode will air twice, Thursdays at 7pm and Saturdays at 11am. Tickets are free but must be reserved online at www.emittheatre.org to receive access information.



About What You Will: Shakespeare is in quarantine just like you! That won't stop him and his actors from making some theatre magic with you from home! Emit Theatre's digital retelling of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night allows families to enjoy this classic story retold with a contemporary audience in mind, right from the comfort of your own home. Kids will be able to play along and help characters throughout the course of each weekly episode. Each episode runs approximately 15 minutes. A short pre-show activity will take place at the start of each episode.



All of Emit Theatre's productions are built to be engaging for multiple ages and abilities and allow audiences to experience plays in their own ways. All audience members are encouraged to become active participants in the story. Fun for everyone, crafted for ages 7-10.



What You Will is the first production in the ongoing Play Along Series. Created in response to the PAUSE order, Emit Theatre is committed to continuing this series after social distancing is lifted, allowing access to those for whom live theater is not always accessible. For more information on accessibility visit www.emittheatre.org/accessibility.



The cast features Victoria Giambalvo (Magic? The Play, Dixon Place); Amelia Huckel-Bauer (Romeo and Juliet, Emit Theatre); Marisa LaRuffa (Oasis Time Travel, Silver Dreams NYC); Nicole Orabona (Nellie and the Women of Blackwell, Infinite Variety Productions); Julie Orkis (Othello, Manhattan Shakespeare Project); and Jasmine Aurora Thomas (The Merry Wives of Windsor, Match: Lit Productions).



The production team includes Hannah Johnson-Walsh (Stage Manager) as well as song with lyrics written by the Emit Theatre acting company and music composed by Ashil Lee.







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You