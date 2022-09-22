Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Darby and Dana Bixler Will Headline Improvised Musical ON THE SPOT Next Week

The performance will take place at 8 pm on Monday, September 26th at the Broadway Comedy Club.

Sep. 22, 2022  

On The Spot, the now 7-year-running improvised musical comedy show, is turning Monday night into an institution at the Broadway Comedy Club, and this month is partnering with Darby and Dana Bixler (The New Group, Nickelodeon) to create a night of spontaneous theatre like no other.

For tickets and more click here: linktr.ee/onthespotnyc

In their usual format, On The Spot casts multiple singers to perform songs that inspire the show's improv actors (who are hearing the pieces for the first time on the night) to create the book to a musical. On this occasion, the Bixlers will be the duo responsible for providing the show's music. With every song they sing, the performers will have to, with no prior preparation, string together a coherent show... on the spot.

On The Spot has, in the past, featured such guest singers as Christine Dwyer (Wicked), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Ashley North (Kinky Boots), and Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud). They have been unanimously praised by critics, even going so far as to be called "The funniest improv show in NYC," by Popdust.

Darby and Dana Bixler are actor-singers. Most recently Darby has been working with The New Group and Primary Stages. Dana has been busy working on narrating audiobooks and voicing characters for Nickelodeon and Netflix. Next month, Dana leaves to perform on the Margaritaville at Sea cruise. This is neither of their first appearances at On The Spot, having begun performing with them in 2018. Their turn as headliners is highly anticipated by the cast and production team.

The performance, which will take place at 8 pm on Monday, September 26th at the Broadway Comedy Club, will feature members of On The Spot's rotating improv cast. They will include Jillian Vitko (Synesthesia The Musical at the Edinburgh Fringe), John Xavier Miller (Black Guys Matter), Teresa Morrison (Lady in the Peach Dress), and Andrew Del Vecchio (Comedy Hall of Fame). Musical accompaniment will be provided by Oliver Glynn. Technical direction and scene calls will be made by Thomas Burns Scully. On The Spot is produced by Nathan Armstrong and Patrick Reidy.

The Broadway Comedy Club is located at 53rd and 8th in Manhattan, with Subway access from Columbus Circle, 57th-7th, and 50th-8th.

Tickets $15 online, $20 at the door.


