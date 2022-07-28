Daniel Damiano's ONE WITH THE CURRENT to Premiere In The 2022 Dream Up Festival This September

Coming off the success of his previous solo piece, AMERICAN TRANQUILITY, acclaimed Actor/Playwright Daniel Damiano (Day of the Dog, The Woman in the Sun Hat) will return to the NYC stage in a stunning World Premiere production of his latest solo work, presented by fandango 4 Art House, as part of Theater for the New City's 2022 Dream Up Festival. Directed by Leslie Kincaid Burby (The Navigator, A Barn Play).

ONE WITH THE CURRENT is the moving, unsettling and timely story of a North Carolina husband, father and hardware store owner whose life becomes radically altered following a fishing trip with a childhood friend during the pandemic.

While the piece incorporates many timely elements of modern America, it also gives unusual nuance to a side of our political discussions that is rarely seen.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:



_________

WHERE

Theater for the New City

155 1st Ave (10th Street)

New York, NY 10003

_________

WHEN

Saturday, 9/10 at 8pm - Monday, 9/12 at 6:30pm - Wednesday, 9/14 at 6:30pm - Thursday, 9/15 at 9pm - Saturday, 9/17 at 2pm - Sunday, 9/18 at 8pm

_________

General Admission: www.dreamupfestival.org or 212-254-1109

Tickets are $15.00