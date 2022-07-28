Daniel Damiano's ONE WITH THE CURRENT to Premiere In The 2022 Dream Up Festival This September
While the piece incorporates many timely elements of modern America, it also gives unusual nuance to a side of our political discussions that is rarely seen.
Coming off the success of his previous solo piece, AMERICAN TRANQUILITY, acclaimed Actor/Playwright Daniel Damiano (Day of the Dog, The Woman in the Sun Hat) will return to the NYC stage in a stunning World Premiere production of his latest solo work, presented by fandango 4 Art House, as part of Theater for the New City's 2022 Dream Up Festival. Directed by Leslie Kincaid Burby (The Navigator, A Barn Play).
ONE WITH THE CURRENT is the moving, unsettling and timely story of a North Carolina husband, father and hardware store owner whose life becomes radically altered following a fishing trip with a childhood friend during the pandemic.
PERFORMANCE DETAILS:
_________
WHERE
Theater for the New City
155 1st Ave (10th Street)
New York, NY 10003
_________
WHEN
Saturday, 9/10 at 8pm - Monday, 9/12 at 6:30pm - Wednesday, 9/14 at 6:30pm - Thursday, 9/15 at 9pm - Saturday, 9/17 at 2pm - Sunday, 9/18 at 8pm
_________
General Admission: www.dreamupfestival.org or 212-254-1109
Tickets are $15.00