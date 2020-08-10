Corkscrew Theater Festival Launches Corkscrew 4.0

Corkscrew 4.0 is available from Monday, August 10 through Sunday, August 23.

Corkscrew Theater Festival in collaboration with Sheep Eats Wolf presents corkscrew 4.0, a series of interactive online experiences as twisted, unsettling, absurd, and alienating as the internet itself. Available at corkscrew4pt0.com from Monday, August 10 through Sunday, August 23, these experiences are inspired by the plays programmed for what would have been Corkscrew's fourth summer season.

The creative teams behind these world premiere productions have adapted, reimagined, and exploded their plays, ending up with unique interactive web-based experiences:

Bloom Bloom Pow becomes a darkly comic, biodegradable choose-your-own-adventure through the depths of the world's bodies of water, from the team of Genevieve Simon, Katherine Wilkinson, and Sun Kee Hil; co-produced by Emma Maltby and Brittany Proia.

Playwright Andrew Siañez-De La O presents a mixed media composition based on the opening scene from his Mexican fantasy epic The Ortiz Twins Are Coming Home, with artwork by Maria Feuereisen and music by Benjamin Velez.

Waters_of_Oblivion.exe sends you on an interactive, audiovisual journey through a bureaucratic underworld, where you encounter intimate questions around grief, memory, and death. Devised by Cinthia Chen, Tina-Hanaé Miller, Maya Simone Z., and Elizabeth Sun.

In Yankees, it's Study Abroad Florence 2015! Introduce yourself to the Facebook group, check out the program website, and get ready to become a citizen of the WORLD. Written by Serena Berman based on her play, directed by Jake Beckhard, produced by Less Than Rent.

Three plays slated for staged readings in 2021 are also finding expression in new media this summer: a short video gallery based on Viviana Prado-Núñez's And the Trees Fall Down; a teenage-love chatroom experience by Billy McEntee and Charles Quittner, inspired by McEntee's play Cory and Smin's Love Conquers the Earth; and the latest episode of Bun in the Oven (Dr. Eustice Sissy's competitive-baking-show-recap podcast), created by Nic Adams and Lee Rayment based on their madcap cabaret "Stiff Drink!?" with Dr. Eustice Sissy (PsyD).

Finally, corkscrew 4.0 will present one "live" event: on Wednesday August 19 at 8pm, Ruth Tang hosts a party in a Google Sheet inspired by Future Wife, their play about goats and the economy. Audience members can RSVP for this event at corkscrew4pt0.com.

