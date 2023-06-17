Cellunova to Present THE MATCH GIRL Beginning This Month

Cellunova - a New York-based, interdisciplinary theatre production company founded in 2023 by first-generation immigrant artists - will present its debut play, The Match Girl, this summer at the Chain Theatre (312 W36th St. 4FL).

"How does a girl escape from the everlasting gravity that chains her to the ground? Meimei, a 16-year-old girl in China, has become a victim of human trafficking's tragic gravitational pull. She jumps, she dreams, and she lights up matches which fly upwards. Can these matches fly far away and turn into stars - glimmering hope that chases away the darkness? Or is our complicity what holds Meimei down, threatening to snuff her out?"

The Match Girl is an original work written by Changshuo Liu, and directed by Jianing Zhao. Through a mix of performance genres including movement, percussion, and projection, the production attempts to create a hybrid-sensational journey that uses its aesthetic dimensions to confront the issue of human trafficking - challenging the audience with both its subject matter and its integrated artistic approach.

The play will run for four total performances: June 30th at 7:30pm, July 1st at 2pm and 8pm, and July 2nd at 2pm.

Tickets can be found at Click Here