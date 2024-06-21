Cast and Creative Teams Set For PRIDE PLAYS 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pride Plays, the initiative launched in 2019 and returning to New York this summer, has announced the cast and creative teams for their Pride Plays 2024 Celebration kickoff event on June 24, 2024.

Under the leadership of producers Sam Gravitte and Sammy Lopez, and with the support of original founders Michael Urie, Doug Nevin and Nick Mayo, Pride Plays will return to Rattlestick Theater (224 Waverly Place) on June 24 to present the readings of three new plays, culminating in a community gathering to celebrate the Pride Plays community and kick off future programming throughout the 2024-2025 season.

Pure Glitter, by Douglas Lyons and directed by Stephen Brackett, will feature Nathan Lee Graham (Titanique), Christopher J. Hanke (Buyer & Cellar), Max Jenkins (Which Way To The Stage), David Merten (An Enemy of the People), Eric Ulloa (On Your Feet) and André Ward(Moulin Rouge). Stage Management is by Sergio Manriquez, with stage directions by Ro McQuaid.

Stan throws his partner Tony a surprise party for their 10th wedding anniversary, and all are invited. Well, some actually aren’t, but still end up in the room. As exes collide and cocktails fly, this celebratory evening asks one tight group of gays to put their true cards on the table. Pure Glitteris a slice of life comedy dedicated to those we call our chosen family.

Debt, by Adrian Einspanier & reid tang and directed by Mei Ann Teo, will feature Becca Blackwell (Is This A Room), Sagan Chen (“High Maintenance”) and Roberta Colindrez (“A League of Their Own”).

In the first part of a two-part play, a couple in the midst of “uncoupling” attempt to get even (i.e. account for everything that’s ever been between them in a shared spreadsheet). Their friend thinks this is violent. They think it’s evolved.

Saint Brigid, written by Hannah Benitez and directed by Ibi Owolabi, will feature Alice Marcondes (The Invention of Tragedy), Doireann Mac Mahon (Corruption), Carmen Zilles (Small Mouth Sounds), Naomi Lorrain (Jordans) and Kelly Pekar (The Threepenny Opera). Stage Management is by Denise Savas, with stage directions by Tiffany McLarty.

In this sequel to the play Dike, a young religious teacher must reconcile with her own morality when a scandal breaks at her Catholic School, forcing a reckoning with her estranged lesbian sister. This plot-driven romance explores queer identity and the families we build within the boundaries of religion.

For further information and to purchase tickets, visit www.prideplays.com.

Launched in partnership with Rattlestick Theater, the 2019 Pride Plays festival hosted 19 separate works and involved more than 200 artists over five days. Pride Plays has also supported multiple LGBTQIA+ creative initiatives, including Donja R. Love's Write Out Loud program.

Pride Plays’ mission is to celebrate and platform queer-themed works, introduce new voices to the theatrical ecosystem, and support the next generation of LGBTQIA+ artists. Through their work, Pride Plays hopes to foster a deeper understanding of and appreciation for queer stories.

Casting for Pride Plays is by Calleri Jensen Davis, with Jess DeLucia as Assistant Producer.

