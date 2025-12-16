Full Production Team Set for HERO THE BOY FROM TROY, A MUSICAL ABOUT YOUNG JOHN LEWIS

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

HERO THE BOY FROM TROY, A MUSICAL ABOUT YOUNG John Lewis will be FW, LLC's fourth national tour, following the first national tours of HERO: The Boy from Troy this past season and two national tours of Jabari Dreams of Freedom and which was also produced as a film, winning multiple international film awards.

The creative team features Book Writer Nambi E. Kelley (co-producer, Bel-Air on Peacock; HERO: The Boy from Troy 1st and 2nd National Tours; playwright, Jabari Dreams of Freedom); Lyrics and Composition by Joe Plummer (Tri-Coastal Entertainment; composer and lyricist, HERO: The Boy from Troy 1st and 2nd National Tours; composer, Jabari Dreams of Freedom national tour and Off-Broadway); Director Daniel Carlton (HERO: The Boy from Troy 1st and 2nd National Tours; Jabari Dreams of Freedom Off-Broadway and both national tours).

The tour will feature Scenic Design by Jessica Wardell (HERO: The Boy from Troy 1st and 2nd National Tours); Lighting Design by Brandon Wardell (HERO: The Boy from Troy 1st and 2nd National Tours); Sound Design by Joe Plummer (HERO: The Boy from Troy 1st and 2nd National Tours; Jabari Dreams of Freedom Off-Broadway and both national tours); Costume Design by Evelyn Danner (HERO: The Boy from Troy 1st and 2nd National Tours; Joe Turner's Come and Gone, Goodman Theatre). Media Design is by Leo Lei (HERO: The Boy from Troy 1st and 2nd National Tours; Jabari Dreams of Freedom Off-Broadway and both national tours); Choreography by Aaron Thomas (Alvin Ailey; HERO: The Boy from Troy 1st and 2nd National Tours; Jabari Dreams of Freedom 2nd National Tour); Production Assistant Calla Nelles-Sager (HERO: The Boy from Troy 2nd National Tour). Production Management is by Monica Athenas; Stage Management by Stephanie McGrath; Travel Coordination by Ms. Jerry Renner. Produced by FW, LLC.