Cast Announced For Staged Reading Of GOOD GUY, WATCH ME COOL DOWN, & MERE EXPOSURE - 3 Short Plays By Lizzy Fruehling

The 3 plays will be performed at three showings starting July 7, 2023 at 370 Jay Street Rehearsal Studios.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

The Meisner Alumni Creative Incubator has announced the casting for the premiere staged reading of Good Guy, Watch Me Cool Down, and Mere Exposure, 3 new short plays by Lizzy Fruehling.

Directed by Meghan Mulcahy, Lizzy Fruehling, and Nate Shinners, respectively, the 3 plays will be performed at three showings from July 7-9, 2023 at 370 Jay Street Rehearsal Studios. Lizzy's plays take place in a range of settings including a midwestern community college in the late 1980s, a Y2K preteen bedroom in suburbia, and an apartment with a broken air conditioner in the oppressive heat of a New York City summer. Her writing is attuned to the discomfiting way in which innocence comes to an end.

The cast includes Griffin Carpenter and Annabel Anisfeld (Good Guy); Rebecca Hamner, Jackson Dockery and Dan Teutul (Watch Me Cool Down), and; Mayland Pettie, Sophia Bunnell and Elizabeth Robbins (Mere Exposure).

The creative team includes Writer/Director Lizzy Fruehling (Sỳrma; Constellations) Director Meghan Mulcahy (The Children's Hour; Pale Blue Dot(s)), and Director Nate Shinners (Sins Are Scarlett). The production is coordinated by Meade Morrison and curated by Sophia Figueroa.

The reading is free for anyone to attend, but tickets should be reserved online prior to the performance. Ticket-holders will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets may be reserved here: Click Here




