CRAZY MAMA Comes to Rubicon Theatre Company

CRAZY MAMA: A True Story of Love & Madness, starring Linda Purl, directed by Anson Williams and written by Sharon Scott Williams comes to Rubicon Theatre Company. Performances run March 26th - April 6th, 2025.

"The statistics on sanity are that one out of four people is suffering from some kind of mental illness. Look at your three best friends. If they're okay, it's you!” declares a new script, “Crazy Mama," by Sharon Scott Williams, directed by Golden Globe nominee, Anson Williams (Happy Days and Melrose Place/Beverly Hills 90210 as director), that shines a light on the issue of mental illness with a southern style directness and humor.

Actress, Linda Purl (Happy Days/Matlock/The Office/Homeland/TrueBlood), stars in this one-woman, 16-character, tour-de-force and world premiere production about a daughter's decades-long dream of saving her mother from the soul-crushing grip of mental illness. A testament to the steely resilience of the human heart and the enduring nature of hope, Crazy Mama will leave you breathless, moved, and profoundly inspired.

Crazy Mama, A True Story of Love and Madness: Laced with humor and pathos, "Crazy Mama” is a true story inspired by Ojai resident Sharon Scott Williams' award-winning memoir, directed by veteran stage and television director and producer Anson Williams. This exquisitely crafted, emotionally riveting tale begins with young Sharon racing home a few days after her 8th birthday for the last piece of cake. But when she enters the kitchen, she finds her mother wielding a knife and lost in a frenzy. As the Sheriff escorts her mother away, the deputy tells Sharon that her mama “is not right in the head.” As Sharon's mother becomes more delusional and lost in the soul-crushing grip of mental illness, Sharon, her father, and teenage brother Spikey, hope and pray for a cure. As Mama continues to be committed to mental institutions, convinced she's working for the FBI, her father blurs his pain with Kentucky bourbon and her brother struggles with his faith. For 46 years, Sharon lives shackled to her Mama's pain and her own suffering. Says Director Williams, “Laced with humor and pathos, this powerful play is a testament to the steely resilience of the human heart and the enduring nature of hope. Crazy Mama is more than a play; it's a poetic journey through the labyrinth of love, despair, and redemption that will leave audiences breathless, moved, and profoundly inspired.” Adds the writer, “I hope that it will reach audiences on a deeply personal level, leaving them to think about mental illness—and their own mothers – as they never have before.”

