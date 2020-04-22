Boundless Theatre Company Selects Designers To Participate In Boundless Exposed Workshop 2020

Boundless Theatre Company has announced the participants in this year's Boundless Exposed! Boundless Exposed is a workshop and mentoring opportunity for emerging theatre designers of color. During this five-week program, participating designers will have the opportunity to work alongside experienced mentors in shaping an installation-style design based on a short play.

For this program, Boundless seeks emerging theatre designers of color interested in an intensive collaboration with peers, alongside professional designers, actors and directors. After receiving many applications, Boundless has selected costume designer Nia Atwater, lighting designer Bentley Heydt, and set designer Amy Tsai as participants in this year's program. Set designer Ambar Colón Fargas will also take part as an apprentice participant. Program mentors will include lighting designer María-Cristina Fusté, set designer Jorge Dieppa, costume designer Sarita Fellows, director Elena Araoz, and playwright Mariana Carreño.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Boundless Exposed 2020 will take place entirely online. At the conclusion of the program, participants will present their original installation design to a virtual audience of industry professionals, peers, and the general public. The final presentation will take place on Wednesday, June 10th. For more information, please visit www.boundlesstheatre.org.

Boundless Theatre Company was founded in 2003 by María-Cristina Fusté and Ailien Ventura. This designer-led company seeks to investigate, push and redefine the boundaries of theatrical storytelling by collaborating with multicultural artists from different parts of the world. Spearheaded by women and theatre-makers of color, Boundless is committed to creating inquisitive and socially relevant theatre. A member of ART New York / Alliance of Resident Theatres, Boundless operates simultaneously in New York and Puerto Rico. Recent projects include NYC productions of Migdalia Cruz's Fur and María Irene Fornés' The Conduct of Life.





