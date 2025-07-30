BITCHES A Darkly Comic New Play To Premiere AtÂ East Village Basement

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new play by Julia Smith, BITCHES will make its premiere August 7–9, 2025, at the East Village Basement in New York City. Directed by Maya Shore, the darkly comic drama explores themes of power, identity, and cruelty through the lens of high school friendship.

The cast features Gabriella Anifantis, Gaia Di Mitri, Isabella Folchetti, Lydia Kelly, and Anuka Sethi. The story centers on four high school seniors—Harper, Leila, Jo, and Kelly—who invite their socially outcast classmate Suz to a sleepover with the intention of humiliating her. But when their plan spirals into unexpected territory, Suz becomes entangled in a web of shifting loyalties, secret romances, and escalating violence. The play culminates in a shocking confrontation that asks: is murder cool if everyone else is doing it?

The production features costume design by Kai Sun, production stage management by Rory Collins, and assistant direction by Asha Mody.

Tickets are available now at Eventbrite.