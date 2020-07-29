BigNightIn Brings Magic, Music and Comedy to New York City and Beyond

New York has always been known for its unique magic, and while the City continues to manage all the new normals involved with life in 2020, two industrious siblings have created a way to experience the fun of a night on the town from the comfort of your own home.



Founded by Winston C. Simone, a 2020 grad of Connecticut College and his sister Isabelle, a costume designer for Film, TV and Broadway, BigNightIn started as a platform to provide WFH opportunities for local performers who were hit hard during the lock down. But following its launch in May, BigNightIn now features an eclectic array of International Artists from the worlds of Magic, Music, Comedy, and Trivia.



One of the most popular experiences they offer is a customized at-home quiz show from AUSTIN ROGERS, a 12-time Jeopardy! Champion who has appeared on The Tonight Show and Good Morning America.



In addition to connecting diverse audiences with savvy options for live entertainment, BigNightIn has also partnered with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids by donating a portion of each booking to their Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund which provides critical funds for those affected in the arts community.



Ms. Simone added, "After a couple days of adjusting to this new virtual landscape, Winston and I saw an opportunity to not only give performers a way to work from home, but to also make an online gathering more fun with curated entertainment that could help people feel more connected, while also benefiting the community. From there we considered who could help us elevate this concept, and that's when we reached out to Patrick Terry."



Known for producing Brooklyn's popular WONDERSHOW, a modern vaudeville experience starring acclaimed magicians and variety artists, Terry was intrigued by the possibilities of BigNightIn's mission, "I've known Winston and Isabelle a long time and was confident we could use our collective resources to build something special - at a particularly challenging time."



While the initial focus was on the tri-state region, recently the trio has been expanding efforts across the pond. CITYSOCIALIZER, London's popular, virtual events network, recently joined forces with BigNightIn to provide a series of programs which included music from Meg Lanzarone and magic from MATT SZAT, plus a hilarious segment with stand-up comedian, ADAM MAMAWALA.

"Our users are a discerning audience and they have been so impressed at the high level of performance and talent from BigNightIn's roster of artists," says CAT GUMMERSAL, Citysocializer's Community Manager. "These variety nights are now one of our most popular virtual events."

To learn more about upcoming events that you can attend, please visit BigNightIn's website which also offers a monthly newsletter. And for more content about their team of performers, be sure to follow them on Instagram.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You