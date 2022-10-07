Between Us Theatre Company Presents E.G.G. A New Play About The Last Of Humanity

"E.G.G." a new play by Emile Aslan Lachney. The play, centered around a group of survivors in a post apocalyptic world, will premiere on October 20th as part of the New York Theater Festival - Winterfest. Presented by Between Us Theatre Company.

The production is directed by Moshe Hederson. Performances will take place at Teatro LATEA, 107 Suffolk St, New York, N.Y. October. Tickets are $25-$45. For showtimes and ticket reservations, please visit https://newyorktheaterfestival.com/e-g-g/

In a post-apocalyptic world, four survivors take shelter in a cave, attempting to resist the horrors of the outside world. Inside they discover something impossible: a little girl claiming to be in possession of the next step in humanity: a gigantic egg.

The idea of such a thing causes infighting amongst the group. They question whether or not to believe her, what to do with said egg and more importantly, if she is telling the truth... what does this mean for them, and for the future of humanity?

Company: Director: Moshe Henderson, Assoc. Director: BARRETT PENROD, Assistant

Director: ANNIE KEFALAS, Production Stage Manager: LOVA HELLBERG, Lighting

Designer: MELISA KUCEVIC, Costume Coordinator: AVERY THOMAS With: CASSIEL

EATOCK-WINNIK as Sophia, ANNIE KEFALAS as Gog, ZACHARY CANTER as Lionel,

KIYONNA CARR as Virgile, EMILE ASLAN LACHENY as Lude. Featuring: BLAIZE

ADLER-IVANBROOK, JULIA NAVARRO, LAURA FRUSTACI, LUCILLE LOREN,

BONNIE MARTINEZ-JACKSON, BRUNA SAMPAIO, GRACE CHANG, VALENTINE

SMITH-VANIZ.