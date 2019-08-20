BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon Headline Town Hall December 11th

Seattle sisters and drag superstars BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon have once again teamed up to bring a new holiday spectacular to their audiences across the United States and the United Kingdom. All I Want for Christmas is Attention is scheduled to play 22 performances across 17 cities this holiday season. Opening night is November 29, 2019 at the Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC. NYC's performance will take place at the historic Town Hall on December 11, 2019 at 8:00PM.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, August 23 at 1pm EDT. VIP tickets will be available which include a post-show meet & greet with BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon. Full tour schedule and tickets will be available at JinkxandDeLa.com.

BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are back in an all new two-queen holiday extravaganza!

After last year's wildly successful "To Jesus, Thanks for Everything" Jinkx and DeLa return to the stage this holiday season in a high-spirited scramble to maintain your interest!

DeLa is all sugar and Jinkx is all spice - but how do these two very different gals deal with the stress of the holidays?

A little song, a lot of eggnog, and theaters full of people looking at them... Yup - all they want for Christmas is attention!

Ticket Link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/030057120A656BEB





