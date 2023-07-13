Annie-Grace Payne Cast as Lead in World Premiere of SHADOWS at Face to Face Films

Annie-Grace Payne, an ensemble member at Face to Face Films, will originate the lead role of Kensley Coleman in their upcoming world premiere production of SHADOWS, written and directed by Anthony M. Laura.

Shadows follows the story of Lyndsy Elle Cooper (Katia Mendoza), a once internationally successful singer, who is attempting a comeback by touring with 13 year old pop star Jessa King (Alexandra Rooney.). Dealing with health struggles of her own, Lyndsy's world is turned upside down upon learning that her girlfriend Kensley is diagnosed with a terminal illness. The play explores the coincidence of trauma in our lives and the power of love outlasting sorrow.

On playing Kensley, Ms. Payne says: "I'm so honored to be playing the role of Kensley. She is one of those people who remains incredibly kind and grateful no matter what life throws at her. That is a strength that I find quite remarkable. I'm thrilled for people to meet her and all of the wonderfully dynamic and complex female characters that shine in this play. This story really embraces how powerful love can be in the face of tragedy, and serves as a beautiful reminder of how precious our time is together. I'm also very happy to be a part of a project that brings awareness to dementia, specifically early onset dementia. That is something, along with mental health in general, that I am always eager to discuss."

On casting Ms. Payne, Mr. Laura says: "Upon meeting her, one is immediately struck by Annie-Grace's generosity, intelligence and passion. Kensley is a complex role that requires deep empathy, consistent energy and ushering the audience headfirst into our theme of love. I am so excited to have Annie-Grace's heart in this play and allowing the audience to experience the beauty of Kensley's soul through her eyes."

Mr. Laura and Katia Mendoza will produce the play under the Face to Face Films banner, alongside Kristen Seavey and Templar Grace Wright.

Shadows will have its Off-Broadway world premiere on December 1, 2023 at the A.R.T. / New York Theatres in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theater. The play will feature original music by Philip Lauto and Rose Hart.

For more information visit: www.shadowstheplay.com