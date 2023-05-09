Angela Birchett, Tina Burner, And Jared Reinfeldt To Lead Industry Reading Of FARMYARD FOLLIES

A comedy-musical farce, the show has a score and book by Blake Allen and Christopher Seeber.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Photos: First Look At URINETOWN At Theater 555 Photo 1 Photos: First Look At URINETOWN At Theater 555
Photos: First Look at WASHINGTON Off-Off-Broadway Photo 2 Photos: First Look at WASHINGTON Off-Off-Broadway
DO40 to Present WE THINK YOU’RE JUST SENSATIONAL, DAME ANGELA at the Actors' Temple Th Photo 3 DO40 to Present WE THINK YOU’RE JUST SENSATIONAL, DAME ANGELA at the Actors' Temple Theatre
Soft Brain Theatre Company Presents PUSS IN BOOTS: AFTER DARK Photo 4 Soft Brain Theatre Company Presents PUSS IN BOOTS: AFTER DARK

A private industry reading of a new stage musical Farmyard Follies will be held May 15th. An original musical, the work features a score and book by Blake Allen (Insomnia; the shards of an honor code junkie) and Critic's Choice Award Winner, Christopher Seeber (aka Tina Burner from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13) and is inspired by an idea by three-time Canadian Screen Award Nominee Aimée Beaudoin (Caution: May Contain Nuts). Drama Desk-Nominee and Lortel Award Winner Tye Blue (Titaníque) is directing with Allen as musical director.

Angela Birchett (The Color Purple; The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel), Tina Burner (MTV Award Winner; Shade: Queens of NYC), and Jared Reinfeldt (American Horror Story: NYC; Gossip Girl) are leading the cast of the LGBTQ-Who-Done-It ensemble musical. On the Fairweather Farm, it's always sunshine and blue skies. But as feathers begin to ruffle, it soon becomes utter chaos and sheer madness when darkness falls on what was once the Picture Perfect Place.

Joining Birchett, Burner, and Reinfeldt in the reading's cast will be Anne Fraser Thomas (Titaníque; Hercules), Kerry Conte (Butcher Boy; White Christmas), Kolby Kindle (Play That Goes Wrong) along with Emily Trumble (Soft Power; Something Rotten), Cameron Mitchell Bell (When Pigs Fly), Ian Fairlee (The Underclassman), Bootsie Lefaris (2023 GLAM Award Entertainer of the Year) and William Angel Bailey (Where You'll Find Me).

The creative team includes stage manager Christine Colonna (Tootsie), and assistant stage manager Matt J. Bur (Beetlejuice).

The project has been in the works since 2021.

For more information, please reach out to farmyardfollies@gmail.com.



RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

UP Theater Company to Present Spanish Language Translated Performance of THE BEST PUNK BAN Photo
UP Theater Company to Present Spanish Language Translated Performance of THE BEST PUNK BAND IN CONWAY, MISSOURI

Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company is offering free tickets for a special Spanish-language translated performance of 'The Best Punk Band in Conway, Missouri: An Oral History of Presley Cox and The Fallout Five,' on Thursday, May 18 at 8:00 p.m.

The Assembly Expands The Deceleration Lab Photo
The Assembly Expands The Deceleration Lab

 The Assembly has announced this year's recipients of the Deceleration Lab, an initiative to foster new theatrical projects that experiment with multi-perspective and multi-disciplinary models of creation.

NYC Cast Announced for Industry Staged Readings of JUNGLE JIM, A MUSICAL WILDLIFE ADVENTUR Photo
NYC Cast Announced for Industry Staged Readings of JUNGLE JIM, A MUSICAL WILDLIFE ADVENTURE

Wagner Productions in association with CPA Theatricals has announced the NYC cast for industry staged readings of Jungle Jim, A Musical Wildlife Adventure, to be staged at 12:00 p.m. on June 3 and June 4, 2023, as part of the CreateTheater New Works Festival at Theatre Row.

IAN LOCKWOODS GIRLFRIEND PAGEANT Shakes Things Up With A Cast Of Newcomers Photo
IAN LOCKWOOD'S GIRLFRIEND PAGEANT Shakes Things Up With A Cast Of Newcomers

Comedy and pageantry collide in Brooklyn comedian-and-pop-star Ian Lockwood's IAN LOCKWOOD'S GIRLFRIEND PAGEANT, coming to Union Hall on May 13th.


Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

UP Theater Company to Present Spanish Language Translated Performance of THE BEST PUNK BAND IN CONWAY, MISSOURIUP Theater Company to Present Spanish Language Translated Performance of THE BEST PUNK BAND IN CONWAY, MISSOURI
The Assembly Expands The Deceleration LabThe Assembly Expands The Deceleration Lab
NYC Cast Announced for Industry Staged Readings of JUNGLE JIM, A MUSICAL WILDLIFE ADVENTURENYC Cast Announced for Industry Staged Readings of JUNGLE JIM, A MUSICAL WILDLIFE ADVENTURE
IAN LOCKWOOD'S GIRLFRIEND PAGEANT Shakes Things Up With A Cast Of NewcomersIAN LOCKWOOD'S GIRLFRIEND PAGEANT Shakes Things Up With A Cast Of Newcomers

Videos

Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Video
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Reflection of A Shadow
Teatro Latea (5/16-5/20)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bea Arthur, Damn It!
The Stonewall Inn (5/27-5/31)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mamma Mia! An Interactive Sing-a-long Party, Hosted by Ms. Zilbert
The Cell Theatre (5/18-5/18)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LAST ROOM
Secret Studio (5/05-6/03)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Magazine
Sargent Theatre (5/04-5/13)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Six Degrees of Separation
TADA! Theater (5/05-5/14)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Art of Training a Goldfish
Teatro Latea (5/11-5/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pianist Jeeyoon Kim: music and poetry at Carnegie
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (6/07-6/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frenzy Fest
Barrio Independent Productions (3/22-6/15)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos
The Cutting Room (8/06-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU