Angela Birchett, Tina Burner, And Jared Reinfeldt To Lead Industry Reading Of FARMYARD FOLLIES

A private industry reading of a new stage musical Farmyard Follies will be held May 15th. An original musical, the work features a score and book by Blake Allen (Insomnia; the shards of an honor code junkie) and Critic's Choice Award Winner, Christopher Seeber (aka Tina Burner from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13) and is inspired by an idea by three-time Canadian Screen Award Nominee Aimée Beaudoin (Caution: May Contain Nuts). Drama Desk-Nominee and Lortel Award Winner Tye Blue (Titaníque) is directing with Allen as musical director.

Angela Birchett (The Color Purple; The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel), Tina Burner (MTV Award Winner; Shade: Queens of NYC), and Jared Reinfeldt (American Horror Story: NYC; Gossip Girl) are leading the cast of the LGBTQ-Who-Done-It ensemble musical. On the Fairweather Farm, it's always sunshine and blue skies. But as feathers begin to ruffle, it soon becomes utter chaos and sheer madness when darkness falls on what was once the Picture Perfect Place.

Joining Birchett, Burner, and Reinfeldt in the reading's cast will be Anne Fraser Thomas (Titaníque; Hercules), Kerry Conte (Butcher Boy; White Christmas), Kolby Kindle (Play That Goes Wrong) along with Emily Trumble (Soft Power; Something Rotten), Cameron Mitchell Bell (When Pigs Fly), Ian Fairlee (The Underclassman), Bootsie Lefaris (2023 GLAM Award Entertainer of the Year) and William Angel Bailey (Where You'll Find Me).

The creative team includes stage manager Christine Colonna (Tootsie), and assistant stage manager Matt J. Bur (Beetlejuice).

The project has been in the works since 2021.

For more information, please reach out to farmyardfollies@gmail.com.