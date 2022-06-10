Andrea Arvanigian Will Headline Improvised Musical ON THE SPOT Next Week

On The Spot, the now 7-year running improvised musical comedy show, is making Monday night the best night of the week at the Broadway Comedy Club, and this month is partnering with Andrea Arvanigian (Mainstage Performer for Disney Cruise Line, Commercials for AT&T, Apple, Fuji Film, and Chanel) to create a night of spontaneous theatre like no other.

For tickets and more click here: linktr.ee/onthespotnyc

In their usual format, On The Spot casts multiple singers to perform songs that inspire the show's improv actors (who are hearing the pieces for the first time on the night) to create the book to a musical. On this occasion, Ms. Arvanigian will be the sole singer at this performance. With every song she sings, the performers will have to, with no prior preparation, string together a coherent show... on the spot.

On The Spot has, in the past, featured such guest singers as Christine Dwyer (Wicked), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Ashley North (Kinky Boots), and Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud). They have been unanimously praised by critics, even going so far as to be called "The funniest improv show in NYC," by Popdust.

Andrea Arvanigian is an actor and singer who has performed leading roles all over the country in shows such as Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Last 5 Years, 9 to 5, and Noises Off. This is far from her first appearance at On The Spot, having performed regularly with the team since 2016. Her turn as a soloist is highly anticipated by the cast and production team.

"Andrea is one of our favorites, I'm so excited to be in that audience," enthuses On The Spot producer Nathan Armstrong, "These solo shows are quickly becoming a staple of On The Spot's calendar and I cannot think of anyone better than Andrea to keep building this new tradition."

The performance, which will take place at 8 pm on Monday, May 30th at the Broadway Comedy Club, will feature members of On The Spot's rotating improv cast. They will include Jillian Vitko (Synesthesia The Musical at the Edinburgh Fringe), Alison Wien (Drunk Shakespeare), John Xavier Miller (Black Guys Matter), and Chris Catalano (TurboTax Superbowl Commercial). Technical direction and scene calls will be made by Thomas Burns Scully. On The Spot is produced by Nathan Armstrong and Patrick Reidy.

The Broadway Comedy Club is located at 53rd and 8th in Manhattan, with Subway access from Columbus Circle, 57th-7th, and 50th-8th.

Tickets $15