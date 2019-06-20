Amy Oestreicher and HERE Present PASSAGEWAYS

Following sold out engagements at 54 Below, The Triad NYC, United Solo Festival, Barrington Stage Company (Tony Award-winning William Finn's Cabaret Series) and a nationwide tour from Washington D.C. to Hawaii, the captivating Amy Oestreicher presents Passageways: Songs of Connection, Abnormal & Sublime. An adventurous multimedia journey of original song, art, story and humor as an unexpected passageway through crisis to home, Passageways is written performed, composed, and with mixed media art created by Amy Oestreicher (Gutless and Grateful at 54 Below, RAINN & TEDx Talks) with musical direction and arrangements by Bob Goldstone and direction by Shellen Lubin. Performances of this new theatrical event will coincide with the launch of Amy Oestreicher's new book My Beautiful Detour (Singing Tree Publishing, 2019), and a talk-back and book-signing will be held after each performance. Three performances of Passageways will be staged at HERE, 145 6th Avenue in New York City from August 6-8, 2019.

Passageways is an original multimedia fantastical one-woman musical theatre piece, with almost all elements created by the performer. Through art, music, humor, and a deep love of nature, a young woman with a wild passion for life and self-discovery forms a bold, new identity in spite of relentless adversity. Through the piece, she discovers that home cannot be re-found, but must be re-imagined as we are liberated through the creative telling and sharing of our stories. This unique theatrical experience is a compelling and uplifting journey through the physical and emotional repairs on the path to recovery, as the creativity of the artist is itself the passageway through profound crisis. There's no way in, no way out, only through. So why not laugh, dance and paint our way towards the light?

From Creator Amy Oestreicher

These songs, texts and paintings were mostly created when I first lost my digestive system. I wrote nearly 40 songs in two months to process the events as they were unfolding, including the resurfacing memories of abuse by a trusted mentor. I journaled to rediscover the connection I had always found in nature. And I made art to paint the faces back onto trees - the friends who had always guided me. Although initially frightening, the journey ultimately proved empowering. We make our own meaning, myth and symbols to become the heroes of our own story.

This production is a part of SubletSeries@HERE: Co-op, HERE's curated summer rental program, which provides artists with subsidized space and equipment, as well as technical support.

Tickets are $20.00. For tickets and information, visit HERE.org, or call 212-352-3101.

The runtime is 75 minutes with no intermission.





