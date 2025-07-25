American Theatre of Actors Classical Showcase Revives Rare 16th-Century Morality Play THE INTERLUDE OF YOUTH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Theatre of Actors will present a rare gem from early English drama as part of its Classical Showcase, with a new staging of the 16th-century morality play The Interlude of Youth, running August 6–17 at 314 W. 54th Street in New York City.

Directed by Dr. Jeff S. Dailey, this unique revival brings back one of the most entertaining surviving morality plays from the early modern era. Though its playwright is unknown, The Interlude of Youth uses allegorical characters like Riot, Pride, and Lechery to follow a young man's comic and cautionary journey from vice to virtue.

The cast includes David Ezell, Will Lerberg, Chaim Samuels, Paige Flottman, Craig Cosentino, and Brandon Geer.

Originally performed in verse, The Interlude of Youth reflects the theatrical style of early 16th-century England, when “interlude” simply meant a short play—often filled with humor, satire, and moral instruction. This modern revival offers contemporary audiences a chance to experience the history and humor of a forgotten genre.

The American Theatre of Actors, founded in 1976 by James Jennings, continues its mission of spotlighting socially and historically resonant works. The company has produced over 1,000 original plays and has been a creative home to actors such as Dennis Quaid, Edie Falco, and Chazz Palminteri.