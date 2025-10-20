ARE THE BENNET GIRLS OK? Extends Again at Bedlam

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bedlam has once again extended the world premiere of Emily Breeze’s Are the Bennet Girls Ok?, adapted from Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen, staged by Bedlam Artistic Director Eric Tucker. Tickets are now available through November 30.

Adapter Breeze focuses the narrative on the depth, closeness, silliness, dissonance, pettiness—and fierce protectiveness—of the relationships between the Bennet women.

Tucker’s production maintains the look and world of regency England as Breeze brings its text and themes acutely up to date—reexamining romances both idealized or simply accepted as givens through centuries of canonization.