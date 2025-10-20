 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

ARE THE BENNET GIRLS OK? Extends Again at Bedlam

Tickets are now available through November 30.

By: Oct. 20, 2025
ARE THE BENNET GIRLS OK? Extends Again at Bedlam Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Bedlam has once again extended the world premiere of Emily Breeze’s Are the Bennet Girls Ok?, adapted from Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen, staged by Bedlam Artistic Director Eric Tucker.  Tickets are now available through November 30.

Adapter Breeze focuses the narrative on the depth, closeness, silliness, dissonance, pettiness—and fierce protectiveness—of the relationships between the Bennet women.

Tucker’s production maintains the look and world of regency England as Breeze brings its text and themes acutely up to date—reexamining romances both idealized or simply accepted as givens through centuries of canonization.


Regional Awards
Need more Off-Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Buena Vista Social Club
42 ratings

Buena Vista Social Club
MJ the Musical
54 ratings

MJ the Musical
Six
93 ratings

Six
Hadestown
137 ratings

Hadestown

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos