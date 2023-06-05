ANDTheatre Company Performs a Reading of HILLENDALE 8 By Andrea Fine Carey

It's 1970, and the college students who live in Hillendale Hall are about to graduate. They each chase their dreams and grapple with an uncertain future, but the Vietnam War is raging, and one student is determined to hold a rally to stop it. Somehow, it all works out...

The reading is directed by Sara Berg features Billy Kasper as "Bob/Reporter", Anthony Masefield as "Ira", KoDee Martin as "Finn", Darius Deon as "Gary", Jordan Leer as "Patrick", Rhianna DeVries as "Mallory", Rachel Gatewood as "Becky", Amina Theis as "Chloe", Archa Joshi as "Susan", and Kailah King as "Monique".

T?he reading will be at AMDA Studios, 244 W 54th Street (between Broadway and 8th Avenue), in room 1103 on the 11th floor. Doors open at 4:30pm before a 5pm start time on June 10. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/staged-reading-of-hillendale-8-by-andrea-fine-carey-tickets-648207144017.

ANDTheatre Company is dedicated to developing new works for performance - plays, solo shows, acts and whatever else talented people might do to engage an audience. AND offers artists of all levels the opportunity to acquire new skills as well as develop, workshop and produce projects. As a large number of our members have experience improvising, there is a special interest in works and formats derived from the pioneering explorations by Viola Spolin, Paul Sills and Del Close. Written projects exclusive of improvisation are also encouraged and welcome. AND supports performing artists and their projects from inspiration through perspiration to production by providing rehearsal and performance space, offering educational opportunities with world-class teachers and mentors at subsidized prices, and helping actors, writers, directors and designers find and collaborate with each other.