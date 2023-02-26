Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
AN ENDLESS SHIFT to Make NYC Debut at United Solo Festival in March

The performance will take place on March 8.

Feb. 26, 2023 Â 

Devised and performed by Jimmy Award Winner Gloria AlcalÃ¡ (they/them), AN ENDLESS SHIFT pays tribute to everyday heroes - five frontline healthcare professionals confronted with what would become the longest shift of their lives.

Combining storytelling & documentary theatre, Gloria's solo tour de force performance embodies the multitude of perspectives on this harrowing journey of challenge, hope, and deep recognition of our common humanity, told in the firsthand words of the humans who were there - including one New York resident.

Prior to its upcoming New York debut on March 8th, this original work was commissioned by Arts West Playhouse in Seattle, WA. The West Coast incubator is also home to new plays from Justin Huertas (Kennedy Center, Marvel), and Christian St. Croix (American Theatre Magazine, O'Neil Finalist).

AN ENDLESS SHIFT is supported by deviser Alma Davenport, director Mathew Wright and producer Erin Bednarz, with transferring designs from Max Sarkowsky (sound and original music), and Chih-Hung Shao (lights).

This block of programming marks United Solo Festival's 14th year and inaugural Spring Season. USolo alumni include Cynthia Nixon, Sir Ian McKellen, and Laura Linney.


An Endless Shift

Wednesday, March 8th
2pm

Theatre Row
410 W 42nd St
New York NY 10036




