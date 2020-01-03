ACIREMA; A New Dystopian Play Sets Its Opening Date

Up-and-coming playwright Georgeta Rae's dystopian piece aciremA opens Tuesday January 14th at 6pm at The Hudson Guild Theater in New York City. It is the play's New York City debut, and was penned by Georgeta beginning in 2016.

Georgeta's beautifully crafted world of aciremA is a grim view of what our country would look like if we continued down the political and social path we are currently on.

It is 2059 aciremA where have progressed technology with regressed mindsets. Following the 2057 extermination of the majority of the Jewish population, psychiatric institutions are reformed to incarcerate those who are "different" from aciremA's new form of government as well as its Jewish survivors. Aletta, a young Jewish artist meets Brenston, a boy on the autism spectrum while in the institution. As their friendship grows, Brenston show's Aletta the world the way he sees it which is dark, and yet full of hope, creativity and light.

The cast is led by Nina Degori (Aletta) and Benjamin Romanelli (Brenston). They are joined by Kenny Doyle (The Politician, Law and Order SVU, Fosse/Verdon) as well as Christina Hughes, Shaldar Nurse, Anna Ginther, Jackie Sameit, Jake Banasiewicz, and Zarius LeGrand. The show is directed by Davis Cowart who Georgeta says, "Is one of the most brilliant directors I have ever had the pleasure of working with".

When asked why she created the world of aciremA, Georgeta responded "It's happening now. The ignorance, hatred, and regression is happening and getting worse every day. We have regressed because we have these (holding up her phone). Our technology is taking away social ability and comprehension of what's good and bad, and it has to be addressed before we end up in 2059 aciremA".

For more information on the run and for tickets, visit www.acirematheplay.com.





