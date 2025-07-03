A TEST OF TASTE Returns at Chain Theatre Summer One-Act Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Test of Taste, a one-act play by Kendra Jones, is set to return to New York City this month. Co-directed by Jones and Emily M. White, the production will be presented as part of the Chain Theatre's Summer One-Act Play Festival at the Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St. 4th floor, New York, NY 10018) as part of Program 10, with performances Friday, July 18 at 8:30pm; Thursday, July 24 at 8:30pm; and Saturday, August 2 at 2pm. On July 24th, the production of A Test of Taste will be livestreamed, with a talkback to follow.

Tickets ($23) are available for advance purchase online and should be purchased using the code TASTE25.

A Test of Taste stars Kevin Cheng (Dear Diary, Sunset Diner), Jennifer Analise Roberts, Caleb Dunaway, Kellie Williams, Anthony Shepard, and Sara Beneke.

The one-act play premiered at A.R.T. New York as part of Script Club NYC'S Places in Ten One-Act Festival in September 2024.

A Test of Taste brings together a group of New Yorkers (hired off a Craigslist ad) to taste test products together in a Manhattan office space for a company working to predict tasting palettes. Each day is different and unexpected.

"My goal with this piece is to explore the version of ourselves we allow in work settings vs. the version of ourselves we hide-the performances we put on in public spaces," says Jones. "A Test of Taste is inspired by my real experiences as a professional taste tester. What has always been most fascinating about the gig is that I've see the same Panelists every day for years, but the real self only emerges when we are at our most vulnerable and emotional states."

The Chain Summer One-Act Festival is now a cornerstone of New York City's theater scene. Past festivals have featured works by Academy Award winner Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network, A Real Pain), Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize winner John Patrick Shanley (Moonstruck, Doubt: A Parable), Tony Award winner David Rabe (Sticks and Bones, HurlyBurly, Casualties of War), as well as Emmy winner Cady McClain, who is returning this summer to star in John Thompson's WHAT HAPPENED WAS, directed by legendary Obie and Drama Desk Award-winner Austin Pendleton (Between Riverside and Crazy, Orson's Shadow).