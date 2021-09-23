A GIRL FAR FROM NORMAL Comes to The Flea Theater in November

Radiant Theater Productions LLC presents the premiere of A Girl Far From Normal, one woman's comedic and poignant journey of "How to Divide by Two and Remain Whole" OR "How to survive a fatal stab wound to the heart and still make your morning meeting," written and performed by Robyn Bishop-Marin. Directed by Matthew Harrison, four performances will be staged at The Flea Theater, 20 Thomas Street in NYC from November 11-14, 2021.

At 53 years old, Robyn is a happily married and devoted wife, quietly proud mother of three, self-assured, and as endearing as they come (think Laura Petri...yes, Dick Van Dyke's TV wife). She has finally become the woman she always wanted and imagined, when after 32 years of marriage she is emotionally blindsided by her husband's abrupt, surgical-strike decision to end it. Her perfectly crafted, real-life rom-com world collides head-on with romantic tragedy when her seemingly devoted and happy Captain Von Trapp of a husband gives her the bad news: He wants to take a marriage vacation! Always thinking that people who say "They had no idea their spouse was about to leave" was a myth, Robyn wonders what other myths she's been telling and, more importantly, believing. She finds herself calling upon her lifetime obsession with the protagonists of her favorite movies. Emulating them, will Robyn figure out how NOT to die from a broken heart?

"Although, I did not intend to be a storyteller, I'm happiest when embracing the personal bonds that come from sharing," stated Robyn Bishop-Marin. "Writing, to record my memories, I now share these events with you as my way of feeling not so alone in the world."

A Girl Far From Normal will be performed November 11-14, 2021 on the following schedule: Thursday, Friday & Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

The runtime is 90 minutes with no intermission.

General admission tickets are $30 (plus tax and service fee). For tickets, visit https://www.fiveohm.tv/theflea/girl-far-from-normal.

The Flea Theater is located at 20 Thomas Street, New York, NY 10007, between Broadway and Church Street in Tribeca. Subways: A/C/E, 1/2/3, and J/M/Z at Chambers Street, the N/Q at Canal Street and the R/W and 4/5/6 at City Hall. Click here for Driving, Parking and Accessibility Instructions.

Pandemic Safety Guidelines: The Flea Theater requires proof of vaccination at the door AND masks must be worn indoors at all times, unless in eating or drinking in those servicing areas. Click here to view the Pandemic Safety Guidelines for The Flea Theater.