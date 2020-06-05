Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

92Y to Present Discussion with Artist in Residence Kyle Marshall

Article Pixel Jun. 5, 2020  
92Y to Present Discussion with Artist in Residence Kyle Marshall

Join Kyle Marshall as he discusses and shows excerpts of his 2018 choreographed work WAGE on Wednesday, June 10 at 6pm ET.

WAGE premiered in 2018 at the Center for Performance Research (CPR) in Brooklyn, NY, performed by Oluwadamilare Ayorinde, Miriam Gabriel, Nick Sciscione, and Myssi Robinson. The work attempted to expose white supremacy and capitalism wound within our American bodies. This country was discovered by venture capitalists and radical religious thinkers. Our economic strength is powered by a battery of 250 years of slave labor. Our American bodies are both victims and perpetrators of this weighted cycle. WAGE moved us through these patterns of our dark history to unveil American truth. The dance had original music by Jon Johnson and a lobby installation by visual artist and performer, Myssi Robinson.

Join here: https://www.92y.org/event/discussion-with-kyle-marshall

Photo Credit: David Gonsier


Donations

Arts Orgs


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch HAIRSPRAY LIVE!, Starring Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Kristin Chenoweth, and More- Live Now!
  • HAIRSPRAY LIVE!, Starring Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Kristin Chenoweth, and More, Will Be Broadcast Online
  • Kelli O'Hara, Jeremy Jordan and Jessie Mueller Will Take Part in Seth Rudetsky's Virtual Concert Series- Kicks Off May 31st!
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper