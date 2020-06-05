92Y to Present Discussion with Artist in Residence Kyle Marshall

Join Kyle Marshall as he discusses and shows excerpts of his 2018 choreographed work WAGE on Wednesday, June 10 at 6pm ET.



WAGE premiered in 2018 at the Center for Performance Research (CPR) in Brooklyn, NY, performed by Oluwadamilare Ayorinde, Miriam Gabriel, Nick Sciscione, and Myssi Robinson. The work attempted to expose white supremacy and capitalism wound within our American bodies. This country was discovered by venture capitalists and radical religious thinkers. Our economic strength is powered by a battery of 250 years of slave labor. Our American bodies are both victims and perpetrators of this weighted cycle. WAGE moved us through these patterns of our dark history to unveil American truth. The dance had original music by Jon Johnson and a lobby installation by visual artist and performer, Myssi Robinson.



Join here: https://www.92y.org/event/discussion-with-kyle-marshall

Photo Credit: David Gonsier

