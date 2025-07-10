50th Concord Theatricals Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival Reveals Finalists And Judges

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Concord Theatricals Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival has named Rachel Bonds (Jonah), Miranda Rose Hall (Plot Points in Our Sexual Development) and Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band) as this year's honorary OOB Festival playwrights. All three writers are alumni of the Festival and will launch the festivities for its 50th anniversary.

Judges for this year's competition will include playwrights Douglas Carter Beane, Eleanor Burgess, Matt cox, Emily Feldman, Zora Howard, Susan Soon He Stanton, Anne Washburn and Leah Nanako Winkler, as well as arts leaders Margaret Ledford (Artistic Director, City Theatre), Jill Rafson (Producing Artistic Director, Classic Stage Company) and Alexis Williams (Associate Artistic Director, Playwrights Realm).

The Top 30 plays, selected from over 750 submissions, will vie for a spot in the finals at the week-long Festival from July 29–August 1 at The Lynn F. Angelson Theater (136 East 13th St, New York, NY 10003). The above judging panel will select a few plays each night of the Festival week to send to the final rounds on Saturday, August 2. Six winning works will be selected from 10-12 finalists to be published and licensed by Concord Theatricals' Samuel French imprint.

The Top 30 Plays of the 2025 OOB Festival are:

· Satan v. The Indiana Abortion Ban by Leah Roth Barsanti

· Kira Mira, Deara by Isaac Byrne

· A Middle Passage by Yide Cai

· Godbird by Nurit Chinn

· The Edge of the Water by Jen Diamond

· Can You Dance the Merengue? by Cori Diaz

· SEARCH ENGINE by Raffi Donatich

· MEETING THE FBI AGENT WHO READS MY EVERY TEXT MESSAGE AND SEDUCING HIM BECAUSE HE'S THE ONLY ONE WHO TRULY KNOWS ME: A ROMANTIC TRAGEDY IN THREE PARTS by Claire Greising

· The Meet & Greet by Sarah Groustra

· ALIFORNIA by Daniel Holzman

· Mother's Day by Betsy Anne Huggins

· float until you burst by Julianne Jigour

· Sister by Xiaoyan Kang

· That Hike to Hart Lake by Johanna Beale Keller

· I Keep Leaving Parties Early by Amelia Kennedy

· A Study about the Ecologic Arts is Needed by Yekta Khaghani

· Yeji and Noe at the Mermaid Parade by Audrey Kolker

· When You Need Me by T.J.L

· Bump –> Set –> Spike –> Bruise by Diana Lobontiu

· Pretty Privilege by Gloria Majule

· Stephanie Christopher is Not Welcome Here by Katie Priscott

· Left Overs by Roni Ragone

· Weather by Kristen Scharold

· archy and mehitabel one last time by J.R. Stephens

· This is a Legend. by Lana Scott Stringer

· Boogie Cousins in 1.8 Seconds by Michael Tuton

· Agent of Change by Addie Ulrey

· Lavinia Andronicus is YOUR Spin Instructor! by Jaden Tyler Urso

· Secrets We Wish To Keep by Kenndall Wallace

· Otolaryngology by Natalie P. Wright

The Festival offers 10 sessions, each presenting 3-6 short plays. Presale tickets are available for $20/session online, while tickets at the venue are $25/session. The Festival also offers a $90 Festival Pass (a 55% discount), which gives access to all 10 sessions, plus the Saturday night closing party.