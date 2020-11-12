2020 SaraSolo FallFest to be Streamed as a Virtual Event During Thanksgiving Week

The virtual event will be streamed November 24 - 28.

New York-SaraSolo co-founders Ann Morrison (Merrily We Roll Along, Lovemusik) and Blake Walton (Trevor's Fire, Leading Men) will present their first SaraSolo FallFest, celebrating four solo artists, as a virtual online streaming event over Thanksgiving week November 24 - 28.

Featuring Kuniko Yamamoto (2019 SaraSolo Outstanding Performance Art Award) who returns to SaraSolo with a new solo play, ORIGAMI MONOLOGUE (Ann Morrison, Director) a profound and personal tale combined with the artistry of origami. Booker High School senior Kaity Cairo, performs CHUBBY LITTLE HALF-JEW MEETS SKINNY LITTLE ITALIAN BOY (Marcus Cruz, Director), a charming, touching, and surprisingly wise reflection of teenage love, which was developed through the SaraSolo education program, SoloSynergy. Slake Counts, premieres his new play BECOMING BURROUGHS (Anna Brennen, Director and Script Consultant). In a jarring, sometimes harrowing and circuitous journey through some of his most controversial works, ideas, and experiences, Counts, as writer William S. Burroughs re-examines his life, friends, and family. SaraSolo co-founder and managing director Blake Walton, reprises his LEADING MEN (Ann Morrison, Director) The "2013 United Solo Festival Best Premiere Award" winner is a deeply moving memoir of a man's lifelong journey to learn to be the best son and father he can be.

The first SaraSolo FallFest was filmed at Sorcha Augustine Photography, a safe, COVID compliant studio, and will be streamed online by Accidental Jacket Entertainment Streaming during the week of Thanksgiving. Each Event will include 2 plays in a unique pairing.

2020 SaraSolo FallFest schedule:

Tues. 11/24 @ 7 pm, Wed. 11/25 @ 2pm and 7 pm, Fri. 11/27 @ 7 pm, and Sat. 11/28 @ 2pm and 7 pm. All streaming is Eastern Standard Time.

Tickets ($25 per household) on sale now at www.SaraSolo.Org

Info and full schedule: www.SaraSolo.Org

Venue: The comfort of your own (or a friend's) home.

