wild project Unveils January Programming Lineup

wild project has detailed the slate of programming scheduled for January in its East Village space. The lineup includes film screenings, a solo theatrical work, and a puppetry-driven ensemble production, all presented at wild project, 195 E. 3rd St. in Manhattan.

NEW YORK NO LIMITS

January 13–14

New York No Limits (NYNL) marks its 15th year with two evenings of curated independent film screenings. Founded in 2011, the exhibition series has presented more than 1,400 films from around the world across genres and forms. NYNL emphasizes diversity in film, encourages dialogue between artists and audiences, and centers films that reflect deeply personal creative visions, with an ongoing focus on international, documentary, dance, and student filmmakers.

11 DAYS: THE STORY OF OPERATION PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

Written and performed by Scott Mann, directed by Jason Cannon

Presented by Task Force Pineapple

January 22–25

11 Days is a solo performance written and performed by retired Green Beret Scott Mann, author of Operation Pineapple Express. The play recounts the final days of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, focusing on veterans who organized civilian-led rescue efforts to evacuate Afghan allies left behind. The production is presented by Task Force Pineapple, a nonprofit organization that uses live storytelling to address moral injury, resilience, and healing.

THE FABULIST: TALES FROM THE HEARTH

Written and directed by Emily Batsford and Kristian Sorensen

Presented by CO_LAB Theater Group

January 30–February 1

Developed and performed by CO_LAB Theater Group’s Act III Puppetry ensemble, The Fabulist: Tales from the Hearth uses rod puppets, shadow puppetry, and hand puppets to bring a series of original stories to life. Set in a reclusive adventurer’s cabin, the production blends devised theater and puppetry to explore memory, imagination, and storytelling. The cast includes Cheikh Douf, David Orlansky, Devon Kennedy, Emma Herter, Henry Archibald, Ivan Voronin, Liz Clair, Michael Allen, Mack Knapp, Sofie Coopersmith, and Kate Jarecki.

CO_LAB Theater Group creates inclusive, neurodiverse theater environments led by artists with developmental disabilities. Its Act III program supports yearlong ensemble-devised productions developed with professional teaching artists and designers.

Tickets for all January events are available in advance through wild project.