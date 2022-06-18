WHAT THE RAIN FORGIVES to Premiere at Players Theatre, July 7

What the Rain Forgives, premiering at The Players Theatre in the West Village on July 7th, elevates forgiveness into an act of rebellion. Running for twelve shows in July, this off-Broadway play is tackling big issues - addiction, traditional forms of faith...and even murder. Your notions of good and evil will be challenged, and you will be better for it.

Juliette Blackman (featured on AT&T, Scary Mommy, Animal planet, Film threat, and whose social media reels have captured more than 100K views total), Gregory Warren (veteran of the stage with hits such as Ransom, In the Jungle of Cities, and most recently, the off-Broadway showstopper, Colorblind), director and production manager Anna Remus (Wisegals, Keeper), and playwright Giovanni Diaz (These Bright and Lovely Nightmares, Daryl P. Jenkins Accidentally Blows Up New York City), transform a black box stage into an arena for one big idea - that we're all worthy of forgiveness, even after something horrible.

What the Rain Forgives promises to offer a new perspective on what it means to be you - and why that's an incredible thing.

A rainy night in the West Village is going to change your life.

What the Rain Forgives premieres at The Players Theatre on MacDougal Street, the West Village, July 7th, 2022.

Tickets available with a $20 discount at:

https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1125606/prm/PLAYERS20