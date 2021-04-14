Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stream Now
Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

WATCH: Celebrate the 84th Anniversary of BABES IN ARMS With a Lyric Video of Carly Simon's Take on 'Where or When'

“Where or When” premiered in 1937 in Rodgers & Hart’s Broadway musical Babes in Arms and was introduced by Mitzi Green and Ray Heatherton.

Apr. 14, 2021  

Today The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization launched a brand new lyric video to honor the 84th anniversary of Rodgers & Hart's Broadway musical Babes in Arms - part of their continued celebration of the centennial of Rodgers & Hart's partnership!

Watch the lyric video featuring Carly Simon's take on the classic tune "Where or When" below!

"Where or When" premiered in 1937 in Rodgers & Hart's Broadway musical Babes in Arms and was introduced by Mitzi Green and Ray Heatherton. The film version of the musical, released in 1939, starred Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney. Its revised plot contained only two songs from the original stage version: "Where or When" and "Babes in Arms." Since 1937, the song has been covered countless times - including by Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, George Michael, Diana Krall, Rod Stewart and Nat "King" Cole - cementing it as one of the most popular jazz standards of the 20th century.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Nik Walker
Nik Walker
Ben Cameron
Ben Cameron
Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson

Related Articles
VIDEO: Johnson & Jaygee Macapugay In GOLDEN ZOOM AWARDS Photo

VIDEO: Johnson & Jaygee Macapugay In GOLDEN ZOOM AWARDS

BROADWAY BREATHLESS Benefit Announces Lineup Photo

BROADWAY BREATHLESS Benefit Announces Lineup

VIDEO: ROCK ME AMADEUS Cast Members Release New Teaser for Black Hole Soleil Photo

VIDEO: ROCK ME AMADEUS Cast Members Release New Teaser for 'Black Hole Soleil'

VIDEO: Raymond J. Lee, Storm Lever & More Sing I Miss the Spray Photo

VIDEO: Raymond J. Lee, Storm Lever & More Sing 'I Miss the Spray'


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • The Hungarian National Ballet Presents DON JUAN
  • Academy Award Nominee Sally Kirkland To Lead Masterclass In Belgrade For New International Acting Program TIAS
  • The Hungarian National Ballet Presents Its First Online Premiere: THE FLAMES OF PARIS