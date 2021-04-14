WATCH: Celebrate the 84th Anniversary of BABES IN ARMS With a Lyric Video of Carly Simon's Take on 'Where or When'

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

Today The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization launched a brand new lyric video to honor the 84th anniversary of Rodgers & Hart's Broadway musical Babes in Arms - part of their continued celebration of the centennial of Rodgers & Hart's partnership!

Watch the lyric video featuring Carly Simon's take on the classic tune "Where or When" below!

"Where or When" premiered in 1937 in Rodgers & Hart's Broadway musical Babes in Arms and was introduced by Mitzi Green and Ray Heatherton. The film version of the musical, released in 1939, starred Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney. Its revised plot contained only two songs from the original stage version: "Where or When" and "Babes in Arms." Since 1937, the song has been covered countless times - including by Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, George Michael, Diana Krall, Rod Stewart and Nat "King" Cole - cementing it as one of the most popular jazz standards of the 20th century.