Virtual Production of THE LAST FIVE YEARS Returns For Extended Run, April 12-25

The producers of The Last 5 Years have announced a special return engagement of the critically acclaimed virtual production, due to unprecedented audience demand.

The production, which was recently nominated for a 2021 Drama League Award for Outstanding Digital Theater, Individual Production, will stream for an additional 16 performances, from April 12-25. Because of contractual requirements, availability is limited. For tickets, visit www.ootbtheatrics.com/l5y.

The Last 5 Years, with book, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, stars Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Nicholas Edwards (Frozen, Berkshire Theatre Group's Godspell), and is directed and musically directed by Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb (Choir Boy).

The production, which was rehearsed remotely and filmed in a New York apartment, following all COVID-19 safety protocols from Actors' Equity Association, the state of New York and federal guidelines, was produced by Out of the Box Theatrics (Elizabeth Flemming, Founder and Producing Artistic Director; Ethan Paulini, Associate Artistic Director), Holmdel Theatre Company (Laurie Devino, Artistic Director; Colleen Cook, Executive Director) and Blair Russell (Slave Play).

An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, The Last 5 Years' unconventional structure consists of Cathy (Thomas), the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie (Edwards), the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.

The Last 5 Years originally premiered in 2001 at Chicago's Porchlight Theatre before premiering Off-Broadway in 2003 in a production starring Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz. The musical has since received multiple national and international productions in many languages. In 2013, it was revived Off-Broadway at Second Stage in a production starring Betsy Wolfe and Adam Kantor, and a film version starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan was released in 2014.

Costume Designer is Siene Zoë Allen (What the Constitution Means to Me). Production Designer is Adam Honoré (Ain't No Mo'). Make-Up Advisor is Tina Scariano. Associate Director is Christina Franklin (For Colored Girls...). Associate Music Director is Cynthia Meng (Company, Hadestown). Stage Manager is Egypt Dixon. Assistant Stage Manager is Joshua Christensen.

Co-producer & Film Advisor is Joanna White-Oldham. Director of Photography and Videographer is Brian Bon. Assistant Cameraperson is Milton Guanga. Sound Operator is Nicole Maupin. Sound Editor is Carin M. Ford. Video Editor is Dimly Wit Productions.

The orchestra features Cynthia Meng (Keyboard), Sterling Elliott (Cello 1 & 2), Orlando Wells (Violin), Jonathan Linden (Guitar), Chelton Grey (Bass) and Brandon Brooks (Drums).