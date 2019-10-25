Vineyard Theatre's Production Of IS THIS A ROOM Extends Two Weeks Through November 24

Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern announce extension for Is This A Room, conceived and directed by Tina Satter from the FBI transcript of Reality Winner's interrogation for leaking evidence of Russian interference in U.S elections. A New York Times Critic's Pick, Is This A Room now plays the Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street) through November 24. *Editor's Note: Is This A Room should contain a capital "A"

Is This A Room originated with a limited run in January 2019 at The Kitchen in New York City. The Vineyard production will feature the complete cast from The Kitchen which includes Emily Davis (Seagull (Thinking of you)) as Reality Winner, Becca Blackwell ("High Maintenance") as Unknown Male, Pete Simpson (The Vineyard's Middletown) as Agent Garrick, and TL Thompson (Straight White Men) as Agent Taylor.



A true story, still unfolding. June 3, 2017. A 25-year-old former Air Force linguist named Reality Winner (Davis) is surprised at her home by the FBI, interrogated, and then charged with leaking evidence of Russian interference in U.S elections. Reality remains in jail with a record-breaking sentence. The FBI transcript of her interrogation is the heart of Is This A Room, conceived as a play and directed by Obie Award-winner Tina Satter, in which an extraordinary human drama unfolds between the complex and witty Reality, and the agents who question her. As Reality's autonomy shrinks before her eyes, a simmering real-life thriller emerges, asking what it is to have honor in this American moment, and how the personal can reverberate globally.



The design team includes scenic design by Parker Lutz (Ghost Rings), costume design by Enver Chakartash (Since I Can Remember), lighting design by Thomas Dunn (The Undertaking), sound design by Lee Kinney ("Daddy") and Sanae Yamada, original music by Sanae Yamada (Moon Duo, Vive la Void), and puppetry design by Amanda Villalobos (In The Green).



Tickets are available at www.vineyardtheatre.org or by calling 212-353-0303.



Vineyard Theatre is an Off-Broadway theatre company dedicated to developing and producing bold new plays and musicals by both emerging and established artists. The theater is committed to creating an artistic home for daring and diverse artists and nurturing their unique voices. For over 35 years, the company has sought to produce work that challenges all of us to see ourselves and our world in new ways, and that pushes the boundaries of what theatre can be and do.



The Vineyard's 2018-19 season included Ngozi Anyanwu's Good Grief, directed by Awoye Timpo, Jeremy O. Harris' "Daddy," directed by Danya Taymor, and Mara Nelson-Greenberg's Do You Feel Anger?, directed by Margot Bordelon. Other notable premieres include David Cale's Harry Clarke (2018 Drama Desk, Obie, Lucille Lortel awards); Paula Vogel and Rebecca Taichman's Indecent (two 2017 Tony Awards); two Pulitzer Prize-winning plays, Paula Vogel's How I Learned to Drive and Edward Albee's Three Tall Women; Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Gloria; Nicky Silver's The Lyons; Marx, Lopez and Whitty's Avenue Q (Tony Award, Best Musical); Kander, Ebb, and Thompson's The Scottsboro Boys; Bell and Bowen's [title of show]; Lanie Robertson's Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill; Polly Pen's Goblin Market; Tarell Alvin McCraney's Wig Out!; Jenny Schwartz' God's Ear; Will Eno's Middletown; Becky Mode's Fully Committed; Colman Domingo's Dot; and many more.



The Vineyard's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award and Susan Stroman Directing Award provide residences to early-career artists, and our education programs serve over 700 NYC public high school students annually, culminating in REBEL VERSES in collaboration with Developing Artists. Works developed and premiered at our home in Union Square have gone on to be seen around the world, and The Vineyard is proud to be the recipient of special Drama Desk, Obie, and Lucille Lortel awards for artistic excellence.



The Vineyard's 2019-2020 productions include Is This A Room, conceived and directed by Tina Satter, the New York premiere of Lucas Hnath's Dana H. directed by Les Waters in a co-production with Goodman Theatre and Center Theatre Group, and the world premiere of Tuvalu or, The Saddest Song, by Antoinette Nwandu, directed by Danya Taymor. All shows will be presented at Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street). Memberships are now on sale for The Vineyard's 2019-2020 season and can be purchased online at www.vineyardtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 212-353-0303.



Vineyard Theatre's leadership includes Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern and Managing Director Suzanne Appel.





