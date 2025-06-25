Vineyard Theatre Sets Two World Premieres for 2025-2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vineyard Theatre has revealed its upcoming 43rd Season, which will include two world premiere productions, with a third winter production to be announced soon. The season begins in Fall 2025 with the world premiere of The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire, written by Anne Washburn (Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play) and directed by Steve Cosson (The Great Immensity), in a co-production with The Civilians. In Spring 2026, Vineyard will present ||: Girls :||: Chance :||: Music :||, a new play written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Eisa Davis (Bulrusher) and directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), in partnership with American Conservatory Theater. Details for the Winter 2026 production will be announced shortly.



The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire

By Anne Washburn

Directed by Steve Cosson

Fall 2025 World Premiere

Co-production with The Civilians

Presented at Vineyard Theatre



Somewhere in foggy Northern California, an intentional community tries to live off the land and keep an unsteady world at bay. But when one of their own dies unexpectedly, ideals are tested and faith in their independence is rocked. The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire is a tender, funny, probing story about a death, a pageant, a rescue, a resurrection, pigs, and the act of saying grace. The kids may not be all right.



This world-premiere play reunites renowned playwright Anne Washburn and Obie-Award winning director Steve Cosson, following their acclaimed collaborations on Mr. Burns, A Post Electric Play (“downright brilliant”, NYT) and A Devil at Noon.



||: Girls :||: Chance :||: Music :||

By Eisa Davis

Directed by Pam MacKinnon

Spring 2026 World Premiere

Co-production with American Conservatory Theater

Presented at Vineyard Theatre



Four gifted teenagers collaborate and collide one pivotal summer at a prestigious girls’ music program in Berkeley. As their connections intensify, the world outside thrums with a steady undercurrent of disaster and emergency – and they must find new ways to improvise on stage and off. Featuring a live score with elements unique to each performance, this world-premiere play from acclaimed playwright-composer-actor and Pulitzer Prize finalist Eisa Davis (Bulrusher, Warriors concept album) is a sharp, hilarious, aching story about coming of age under pressure. What does it mean to make something beautiful when everything might fall apart?



||: Girls :||: Chance :||: Music :|| was commissioned by Vineyard Theatre and American Conservatory Theatre, and is directed by Pam MacKinnon, the Tony Award-winning director of Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Eisa Davis is the inaugural recipient of Vineyard Theatre’s Roth-Vogel Commission.

Comments

Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...