LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, HEATHERS and More Join Off-Broadway Toy Drive

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Theater Center and The Off-Broadway League have revealed additional shows participating in this year's Off-Broadway Toy Drive! Donate a new unwrapped toy worth $10 or more and you will receive a voucher for a free ticket to a participating Off-Broadway show of your choice. Limit two vouchers per person. Tickets to each show are limited, and blackout dates may apply.

Participating Off-Broadway plays and musicals include Little Shop of Horrors, Heathers, The Play That Goes Wrong, Pen Pals, Perfect Crime, The Office! A Musical Parody, Friends! A Musical Parody, Laowang, Messy White Gays, Practice, Reunions, The Art of Leaving, We Are In A Play!, and shows at Primary Stages.

Donations will benefit children at Westhab-Hudson Family Residence and Homes For The Homeless (HFH), two midtown shelters that help homeless families transition into permanent housing. This year, Off-Broadway Toy Drive aims to donate 800 gifts to families in need.

Toys can be donated by bringing them to a participating theater or by purchasing through an online retailer (Amazon, Walmart, etc.) and shipping directly to Off-Broadway Toy Drive, c/o The Theater Center, 210 West 50th Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY, 10019. Toys can also be dropped off at The Theater Center Mondays through Fridays between 10:00AM – 6:00PM, or on Saturday and Sunday between 10:00AM – 8:00PM.

After donating, email purchase confirmation to offbroadwaytoydrive@gmail.com, and a voucher will be sent back to you within three business days. Vouchers have no expiration date.

For more information, please visit offbroadwaytoydrive.com.