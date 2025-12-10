🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway Inspirational Voices will present SEASONS: A GOSPEL HOLIDAY CONCERT at NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. The performance will take place on Monday evening at 7 p.m. and will mark the return of the choir’s annual holiday program. The event will highlight BIV’s ensemble of Broadway performers and will include music drawn from the organization’s 2025 ROOTED & RISING programming.

The 90-minute concert will blend gospel, soul, and holiday classics, designed to reflect themes of growth, healing, gratitude, and the broader “seasons” of life. Artistic Director and GRAMMY nominee Allen René Louis curated the program. “The holidays are a time of hope and celebration, and that's exactly what our holiday concert is,” Louis said. “Whether you're experiencing a season of growth, healing, or gratitude, our concert provides a moment to rejoice in the power of community and song.”

The evening will include choral arrangements and spoken word elements exploring ideas of planting, waiting, harvest, and rest. Broadway Inspirational Voices comprises performers from Broadway and Off-Broadway productions such as Chicago, Hamilton, Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia!, MJ, Shrek: The Musical, The Color Purple, The Phantom of the Opera, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Wicked, and others. Proceeds will support BIV’s outreach programs, music education efforts, and collaborative initiatives serving underserved communities.

Event Information

Title: SEASONS: A GOSPEL HOLIDAY CONCERT

Venue: NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, 566 LaGuardia Place, New York, NY

Time: 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m.