The Classical Theatre Of Harlem Adds Performance HARLEM HOLIDAYS With Renée Elise Goldsberry

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In response to high demand and a rapid sell-out of the originally scheduled 8:00 PM performance, The Classical Theatre of Harlem has added a second show of Harlem Holidays Featuring Renée Elise Goldsberry, now added at 5:00 PM on December 15, 2025, at Ginny's Supper Club / Red Rooster Harlem.

Tickets for the 5:00 PM performance are now available via the official event page, with seat prices starting at $100 for the Ellington Room (obstructed view), and a range of seating options up to premium tables in the Main Room.

This special evening will feature a medley of holiday songs from Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, in an intimate concert setting in the heart of Harlem, guided and hosted by two-time Tony winner Kara Young. Proceeds support The Classical Theatre of Harlem's mission of bringing transformative theatre rooted in the African diaspora to Harlem and beyond, nurturing emerging artists, and upholding access to world-class performance and education initiatives.