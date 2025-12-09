METRA Audio Drama Series Releases Full Nine-Episode Season Led By Jeannette Bayardelle

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The team behind Metra will release a nine-episode audio drama series featuring Tony-nominee Jeannette Bayardelle and an ensemble of Broadway and New York theatre performers. The limited series adapts the Hartfords’ climate-focused musical into an immersive audio format. All episodes are now available on major podcast platforms.

The cast includes Jeannette Bayardelle, Cherrye J. Davis, Fred Inkley, Corinna Schulenburg, Alia Munsch, Cristina Obando Sanchez, Sierra Rein, and additional performers from Broadway and Off-Broadway. The series is written by Emily and Ned Hartford, with dialogue direction by Emily Hartford and music direction, original songs, sound design, and production by Ned Hartford. The creators draw on their long-term development of the project across stage and concert presentations.

Metra was first developed as a stage musical, with early concerts at Judson Memorial Church and an initial production at Flux Theatre Ensemble. The story is set in 2043 and follows a group of outsiders seeking to reshape a world destabilized by climate catastrophe. The musical integrates mythology, time-bending storytelling, and original songs within a narrative about collective action.

The series is now streaming on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and additional podcast platforms.