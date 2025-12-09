Epic Players Los Angeles To Present ONCE UPON A CABARET With Special Guests Kristen Bell And Josh Gad

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

EPIC Players Los Angeles will present Once Upon a Cabaret, an evening of Disney-inspired performances featuring the company’s neurodivergent artists and special guests Kristen Bell and Josh Gad.

The event will take place at Barnsdall Art Theater and will include a VIP reception, red-carpet arrivals hosted by Dani Bowman, and a program centered on inclusive performance and community storytelling. Supported by the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism, the cabaret will also spotlight items created by autistic small business owners and EPIC Players artists.

The cast will feature Abbey Romeo of Love on the Spectrum alongside Trent Mills, Isabella De Souza Moore, and EPIC ensemble members including Harry Schantz, Carlos Mendoza Jr., Verity Van Dams-Valdez, Michelle Jace, Luna Floerke, Socks Whitmore, Jack Lea, Bowe Avery, Lex Levy, Nayeli Benitez, Devin Morrissey, Teal Kim, Layla Weiner, Garrett Lees, Chelsea Darnell, Kennedy Areffi, Jenna Grabow, Ana Sharp, and Atticus Baldwin, among others. Jessica Saul, Program Director of EPIC Players Los Angeles, shared that the program reinforces the company’s mission to create space for artists to be “seen, heard, and celebrated.”

While in-person tickets have sold out, a global livestream will be available.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Livestream access for Once Upon a Cabaret is available at givebutter.com/epiclacabaret.

EPIC Players, founded in 2016 in New York, is a neuro-diverse theatre company dedicated to creating professional performance opportunities and supportive artistic communities for persons with developmental disabilities. Since expanding to Los Angeles in 2024, the organization has offered free classes, no-cost programming, and increased paid employment opportunities for its artists. Performances include accessibility measures such as ADA seating, on-site volunteers, noise-canceling headphones, quiet zones, and a relaxed atmosphere that allows patrons to vocalize or move as needed.